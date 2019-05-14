West Allis Farmers Market Turns 100

× Expand Photo credit: West Allis Farmers Market

Since 1919, the West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.) has been a foundation of the community, serving as a lively, festive marketplace connecting urban residents with rural farmers selling vegetables, fruit, flowers, honey, maple syrup and artisan foods.

Caitlyn White, tourism and event coordinator for West Allis, says the city has always run the market, and as of this year, their communications department is taking over operations (in the past, the city’s health department had also run the market). A newly formed farmers market committee of eight volunteers includes three farm vendors, city employees and a West Allis resident.

The City of West Allis collaborated with Savage Solutions, a Milwaukee-based agency, to work on a new branding and promotional campaign this year for the market. The new logo will be unveiled at a special market celebration taking place on Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be live music, additional food vendors, food trucks, activities for children and giveaways with the new brand. The city also partnered with Westallion Brewery, which will be doing a special 100th-anniversary beer for the event.

The market’s regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays 1-6 p.m., but for this special season, the market will stay open an extra hour Thursdays from now through October.

The West Allis Farmers Market began just north of its current location in a space called Conrad’s Point. The present open-air, roofed structure was dedicated in 1931, and White says it has about 154 roof stalls. The Milwaukee County Historical Society designated it as a landmark in 1986.

As one of the largest and longest-running markets of the season (it operates until the Saturday after Thanksgiving) it hosts approximately 50 farm and food vendors. “A majority of our farm vendors return each year to sell at the market,” says White. “Since we have so many returning vendors, we have a waiting list. We’re always accepting applications for new vendors.”

Vendors include many that have been operating traditional family farms and had been vending at the market for more than 40 years. The West Allis Farmers Market truly is just a farmers market; it’s limited exclusively to Wisconsin-based food and produce vendors; no crafts or other items are sold. White says they don’t keep attendance statistics, but a recent survey revealed that the market attracts shoppers from more than 50 different zip codes, so it’s truly a destination. She believes the pure volume of products attracts people, as does the opportunity to try new or unfamiliar produce, such as Japanese eggplant or unusual types of broccoli. Vendors offer samples, answer questions and provide cooking tips.

“The farmers market is one of our city’s best assets, and everyone wants to see it succeed,” White concludes. “For the 100th anniversary, we’re really trying to make it a special year with more vendors and special events. It will be our best year yet!”

For more information, visit westallisfarmersmarket.com.