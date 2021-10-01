What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?

× Expand Photo via Eldr + Rime Eldr + Rime stuga Stuga at Eldr + Rime

Both local restaurants and emerging national chains are expanding throughout the Milwaukee area and adding additional locations.

Shahrazad Restaurant, the popular Persian and Middle Eastern eatery, is moving up the street to the former The Halal Guys spot, 3133 N. Oakland Ave. Shahrazad is expected to reopen at its new home in early October and will continue to feature many of their favorite menu items.

Wisconsin-based Culver’s Restaurants, known for their frozen custard and ButterBurgers, is planning a new location with a double drive-thru at Bayshore, in Glendale. It’s expected to open March 2022.

Taj Pearsall, owner of Buffalo Boss inside Sherman Phoenix, is planning a standalone Buffalo Boss restaurant at 540 N. 27th St., Milwaukee. The Buffalo Boss brand originated in New York and serves a menu of organic buffalo wings, chicken tenders, Impossible meatless wings and sides.

Riley’s Sandwich Co., a dog-friendly takeout sandwich shop in Shorewood, will expand into the Third Ward. They’ll open a dog-friendly bar, Riley’s Social House, at 411 E. Menomonee St. and another carryout sandwich shop at 148 N. Milwaukee St. The menu will mirror the Shorewood location with meat and vegetarian sandwiches. A happy hour bar menu is expected to offer pretzel bites, tacos, wings prepared sous vide.

The Soup Market will open a new location in Oak Creek, in the Centennial Center on the northeast corner of Howell Avenue and Centennial Drive. This will be The Soup Market’s fourth location. The restaurant has a rotating menu of approximately 200 soups, with about six offered at each location per day.

Sabrosa Café & Gallery will assume catering operations for Broadway Theater Center's Skylight Bar & Bistro. Sabrosa was started in 2017 by chef Francisco Sanchez and his partner, Ruben Piirainen, a pianist and composer who had worked for Skylight as a music director. The Bistro’s pre-performance dinner offerings include sharable plates and entrees, and snacks during intermission. There’s also a Sunday matinee brunch.

Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims has opened a new location of his Billy Sims Barbecue in Franklin, at 7358 W. Rawson Ave. (The first Wisconsin location opened in West Bend in 2019.) The restaurant is known for meats smoked over pecan wood. Its signature sandwich, the Heisman, has bologna, hot links and pulled pork or brisket.

Morgan Schnabl, owner of Milwaukee’s Brunch (714 Milwaukee St. and 18895 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield), is opening the business to franchising. For more information, visit brunchitup.com/milwaukee-downtown-milwaukee-brunch-franchise.

Black Shoe Hospitality has a new name and a concept for the former Blue's Egg space in Shorewood. The new venture, Buttermint, will feature modern cuisine inspired by the first generation of fine dining in America. The opening date will depend on staffing; for more information or a job application, visit buttermintrestaurant.com or blackshoehospitality.com/employment.

Taste of Lindsay Heights (1617 W. North Ave.) a carryout café featuring cuisine from local food entrepreneurs, celebrates its grand opening Oct. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walnut Way Conservation Corps owns and operates the café. There’s a regular menu, along with pop-ups for new entrepreneurs to test and promote their products. Customers can choose from Jamaican-inspired ginger beers, fresh-pressed juices, rum cakes, fruit dips and more. The youngest entrepreneur is 11-year-old Kyric Burt, owner of Kyric’s Lemonade.

This and That

The Scandinavian-themed Eldr + Rime is introducing The Stuga Experience, which will run from November through the end of March. Stuga—the Swedish word for “cabin” and pronounced “stue-gah”—allows people to enjoy the outdoors during the winter season. Each heated stuga can accommodate up to six guests and offers a delicious spread of Scandinavian-influenced food and a hygge, or cozy, ambiance.

Southside Dining Week, Oct. 23 – 30, is presented as “a celebration of the incredible international cuisine in Milwaukee’s Southside neighborhoods. Enjoy a signature dish from each participating restaurant for less than $15.” Participating restaurants among the Walker’s Point and near South Side neighborhoods include Screaming Tuna, Mob Craft Beer, vendors at Zocalo Food Park, Damascus Gate, Fiesta Café and others. Visit southsidediningweek.com/#about for more information.

Matt Kerley is the new culinary and operations director at the Union House Restaurant, a fine dining spot located at S42 W31320 WI-83, in Genesee Depot, Wis.

Frank & Larry’s Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, in Wauwatosa, is now open seven days a week. The café, which is part of the Lowlands Group, is inspired by Wisconsin’s Northwoods. They have a full scratch menu with lunch and dinner served weekdays, and brunch and dinner on weekends. Hours are M- Th, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; F 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sa brunch 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and supper club 3–11 p.m.; Su brunch 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and supper club 3 p.m.–10 p.m.

Closures

The owners of The Corner Pub, 7602 W. Lisbon Ave., have retired and closed the business. The pub first opened in 1953 as Eddie & Esther’s Tavern. The Corner Pub had a small kitchen where they prepared their popular wings and tacos.