Wine School! (Class #2 – Whites, the basics)

When I started drinking wine,I thought that red wine came from red grapes and white wine from white grapes. Iwas a little surprised when I saw a picture of ripening sauvignon blanc grapesnext to some cabernet sauvignon grapes.

They're practicallyidentical.

The color of wine has littleto do with the color of the grape. If a winemaker wishes to make a red wine,the pressed grapes' skins stay in the fermenter with the juice. This process iscalled maceration. The skins are notpresent in the fermentation of whites.

As I mentioned before, thereare three major white varietals: Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Riesling. Asbefore, pick up a bottle of each of these varietals, pour a little, and tastethem in this order:

Dancing Bull 2008 Sauvignon Blanc, $8-10

Rabbit Ridge 2008 Central CoastChardonnay, $10-12

Selbach 2007 Riesling Qualitätswein, $10-12

First, Sauvignon Blanc. Sauvignon blanc tends to be tart and crisp. As yousniff this wine, you'll smell something a little tropical, as well as what manypeople describe as "herbaceous"like freshly cut grass. Some alsohave a mineral character. On a hot day either after working outside or sunning poolside,sauvignon blanc is a great choice. Sauvignon blancs are incredibly food-friendlybecause of their high acidity. Spicy foods like Mexican, Indian, or Thai gowell with it, as would a simple salad. Light fish dishes also go well.

On to Chardonnay, the world's most popular white varietal. Why? There'smore variation in taste among chardonnays than almost any other varietal, redor white. Thus, there's a "flavor" of Chardonnay for almost anypalate. In general, Chardonnay generates a full-bodied white wine. Wines termed"Old World-style chardonnays" (such as white Burgundies) tend to beslightly acidic and crisp. "New World Chardonnays" (specifically, California chards) havetwo additional distinct flavors: butter and oak.

"Butter" flavorcomes from a process called malolactic fermentation. This bacterial processconverts the malic acid into lactic acid. The result of the process is thebuttery flavor and scent. If a wine "undergoes malolacticfermentation," that's longhand for "not very tart." Many New Worldchardonnays are aged in charred oak barrels, which makes the wine slightlydarker and imparts a character of wood or vanilla. For many years, the California wine industrywent overboard in "oaking" wines, leading to a signature flavor but atough wine for many palates to handle. Because Chardonnay has so much variety,you can find a specific one to go with any number of foods. Old World chards goreally well with seafood, while New World onespair with chicken, cream sauces, and pork.

Finally, Riesling. Many people's thoughts of Riesling stop at themouth-puckering sweetness of Blue Nun, causing many to pass on this wonderfulvarietal. Riesling is the most full-bodied white. Riesling is also one of thefew whites that can be aged. Some, but not all, have some sweetness. GoodRieslings have delicious fruit character. Like sauvignon blanc, Riesling is anexceptional food wine. Thai or Chinese foods go remarkably well, as does traditionalGerman cuisine. If you're ever at a loss for a bottle of wine to take todinner, buy a "dry Riesling" (or "trocken"). Dry Rieslingpairs with anything from sushi to bratwurst.

I'd suggest you do a coupleof these "varietal side by sides" so you can tell the differenceamong grapes. The next several "lessons" will deal with the varietalsindividually. First up will be pinot noir.

Until next time…classdismissed.

Contact Mike at thenakedvine@yahoo.com