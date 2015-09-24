It's Time for Oktoberfest!

Hop Around

English base malts combined with Munichcaramel and chocolate specialty malts team up with Wisconsin-grown Columbus,Cascade and Centennial hops providing a deliciously balanced but hoppy ImperialRed Ale, according to Big Bay President Jeff Garwood.

Üfer Bier Oktoberfest

A malt wave of an Oktoberfest/Märzen style,with layers of complexity and intensity from five specialty malts providing arich and warm light biscuit, malty sweet flavor, says Garwood. Balanced withGerman hops for a clean bitterness and a subtle but harmonic citrus floralflavor and aroma.





Big Head Brewing

Pumpkin Ale

A seasonal beer with classic pumpkinflavors. Nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger shine through a classic American amberbase with slight hints of spicy hops.

BilobaBrewing

Oktoberfest

Malty backbone from the Munich andCaramel malts with a slight biscuit flavor at the end, according to GordonLane, co-owner. The beer is hopped with several German Hallertau hops to give aslight floral nose up front and low overall bitterness, he says.

Bourbon Barrel Breakfast Stout

Aged in bourbon barrels for more than ayear and formulated with oats to give a smooth, velvety mouth feel, says Lane.Vanilla bourbon aroma with a balanced blend of coffee, vanilla and bourbonflavors.

Cinco Granos

A blend of five grains (barley, wheat,oats, quinoa and corn) is fermented with a Belgian strain at elevatedtemperatures to give a fruity, complex yet easy to drink Tripel, says Lane.

Cherry Lambic

This annual single barrel release isfermented and aged with more than 100 pounds of Door County cherries in a PinotNoir barrel, according to Lane.

BrennerBrewing

AffenKönig

A take on a German Weissbier, but it’stwice as strong and three times as hoppy, according to Mike Brenner, brewmaster.It’s very sweet and banana and fruit forward. Drinks like juice, but then aftertwo you feel like you got hit by a freight train, he says.

District14

Pumpkin

While D14 releases new beers constantlybecause they only brew in extremely small batches, there will be a pumpkin brewavailable this fall, says Matt McCulloch, owner. Also coming up on tap: full-bodiedBelgians and stouts.

EnlightenedBrewing Company

Sustained Thought

This Coffee Stout is made with BriessChocolate Malt and oats, along with Valentine’s cold brew coffee, according to Co-ownerTommy Vandervort. The combination adds body to the beer, and you really do geta nice chocolate roastiness, he says.

HornyGoat

HornyCopia

A pumpkin ale brewed with real pumpkin,2-Row malts and Northern Brewer hops. Dark brown sugar is added to the boil fora sweet molasses flavor. Also infused with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove andallspice.

Oktoberfest

A malt-forward beer with caramel andbiscuit qualities. German Noble hops are used because they are low in alphaacids, allowing use of large amounts without excess bitterness.

LakefrontBrewery

Pumpkin

A pumpkin lager instead of an ale, it’sbrewed with a blend of spices from The Spice House. Cinnamon, cardamom andcandied yam flavors hit the palate first and fade into smooth caramel andtoffee.

Oktoberfest

A traditional Märzen-style lager withlots of malt. Floral yeast, caramel malt and Mt. Hood hops come together tomake this a well-balanced, orange-hued lager.

MilwaukeeBrewing

Hoptoberfest

A hoppy take on a classic seasonalGerman-style lager, brewed with pale ale, caramel and toasted Munich malts thatattribute a sweet, earthy, malty flavor, toasted aroma and a bright orange hue,says Emma Pohl, marketing coordinator.

Sasquash Pumpkin Porter

Four hundred pounds of pumpkin and 300pounds of sweet potato and a variety of specialty malts are used in each batch,says Pohl. The roasty flavors are well balanced with pumpkin, which gives it avery smooth character.

Louie’s Resurrection

Always released on Halloween, it’s aversion of Louie’s Demise aged in bourbon barrels for two months, according toPohl. The aging adds a warm, smooth vanilla flavor while enhancing the caramelsand roastiness from the malt bill, she says.

SprecherBrewery

Dopple Bock

A lager with caramel and dark roastedmalts and a kiss of hops, says Anne Sprecher. A variety of malts are used witha six-month period of cold storage for maximum complexity.

St.Francis Brewery

Oktoberfest

This beer has a medium amber color andis very malty with little bitterness and little to no hop aroma, according toScott Hettig, brewmaster. It is not overly sweet, he says.

Pumpkin Pie Spiced Ale

This unfiltered brew has a beautifulorange color, a sweet, satisfying malty flavor, very low bitterness and a blendof six spices: cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, mace and cloves, saysHettig. The spice is subtle, making this ale very drinkable.

WaterStreet Brewery

Oktoberfest

Rich German Munich and Caramel maltscombine for a dark, bread-like beer with hints of toffee, according to GeorgeBluvas, director of brewing operations.

Pumpkin

A pumpkin orange-colored beer brewedwith pumpkin pie spices and vanilla. It’s like pumpkin pie in a glass, saysBluvas.





Rye IPA

A new beer of West Coast IPA using agenerous portion of rye malt, which adds a pepper-like spiciness along withstrong hop character, says Bluvas.