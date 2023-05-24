1033 is the Raw Bar MKE Needs

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman 1033 interior 1033

Have you ever been to the Third Ward’s 2A Wine Merchants? Ardent or Red Light Ramen on Farwell Ave? Well, those great minds are pairing up to bring a new wine bar concept with a seafood menu that is much needed in the Milwaukee food scene. 1033 is the brainchild of Rob Levin and Tony Bisciglia of WACH Hospitality and well-known chef Justin Carlisle.

Photo by Sandy Reitman 1033 menu 1033 menu

1033 is located in the old Laughing Taco space at the corner of S. First Street and W. Washington Street at the southeast retail space of the Trio apartment building in Walker’s Point. Comfortably cozy near Odd Duck, La Merenda and Braise, 1033 is in good company in what some may say is the restaurant row of Milwaukee. I was cordially invited to a soft opening happy hour with all the trimmings. Upon walking in to warm welcomes and friendly faces, I was immediately given the Pépière wine of the evening that was best suited with a raw bar experience. Upon further investigation, this was much more than a raw bar and that’s exactly what the menu promises.

From caviar to uni, charcuterie to cheeses, small plates to tin fish, this 14-seater concept brings coastal chic dining at reasonably affordable prices for what they’re offering. I’ve always been wary of shellfish and seafood when in the Midwest as I’ve been spoiled to live on an ocean or two over my lifetime, but 1033 has procured authentic and delicious seafood thoughtfully from various regions around the world.

The highlights of the grazing bar for me were the caviar and special sauce on mochi donuts, the mortadella, poached fresh shrimp and tinned sardines in olive oil. I do not normally enjoy some of these menu items on a usual basis but I have met my match. Go to their website to see the full menu which changes with what’s fresh and available in the marketplace.

Photo by Sandy Reitman 1033 sign 1033

This Walker’s Point location is a perfect in between for Bay View and Downtown. The entire staff and contributing members are so genuinely excited for this addition to the Milwaukee culinary scene that it goes beyond personal investments in the bar/restaurant. And we the people should be excited for this addition, too.

Not only do I plan to be a regular at 1033, but I genuinely hope to find some of my readers there alongside me whether at one of the 14 reservation spots or the walk-in window ledge seats. It’s time the Fresh Coast embraces more than just fish fries and opens up our hearts and stomachs to the endless enjoyment of global, fresh seafood experiences.

1033 officially opens its doors on Thursday, May 25 and will be open Tuesday-Saturday with the below hours: