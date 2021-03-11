A Little Slice of the Caribbean in Tosa at Wauwatiki

× Expand Photo by Shepherd Express staff

If the Wisconsin winter or travel restrictions are making you melancholy for sunny days and warmer climates that are currently out of reach, consider heading over to the Wauwatiki Bar & Grill in Wauwatosa for a seasonal mood pick-me-up. In the warmer months, the spacious outdoor patio is a fun spot to grab a tasty bite or cocktail and take in some North Avenue nightlife. But as winter turns to early spring, the Caribbean-inspired interior presents a delightful escape from seasonal dreariness with island-themed décor, lots of bamboo and a thatched “roof” over the bar area and some booth spaces. On a recent visit, restaurant staff were appropriately masked, and social distancing measures were in effect. Service was prompt and friendly.



Wauwatiki Bar & Grill

6502 W. North Ave.

414-323-7555

$$-$$$

Somehow, it’s easier to imagine a warm breeze and salty ocean air when you’re sipping a potent tropical concoction, like Wauwatiki’s super tasty Blue Zombie ($10), featuring two kinds of rum, orange Curaçao, falernum, cinnamon and lime. If you’re in an adventurous mood and with people you can share with safely (or visiting during a post-COVID time), try one of the impressive, shareable drinks like the Nectar of the Gods ($55), which serves 3-5 people and boasts three kinds of rum, falernum, honey syrup, pomegranate syrup, lime, orange, pineapple, passion fruit, bitters and orange sherbet. There are many delicious options in-between as well, most in the $8-$12 range, all served in appropriately tiki-style glassware or cups.

The food at Wauwatiki is Caribbean and Hawaiian inspired, so everything on the menu has at least a little touch of the islands about it. Begin your meal with an appetizer of tender, soy-glazed Pork Belly ($10), served with Wauwatiki’s signature serrano coleslaw. Or, if you are sharing with the table, go with the generous Nachos plate ($10) which includes the standard “supreme” toppings, but for a few dollars more, you can add jerk chicken, BBQ brisket or pork belly.

Courtesy of Wauwatiki

Entrées range from sandwiches to full dinners. Burger lovers will be satisfied with the Wauwatiki Burger ($12), piled high with grilled pineapple, onions, swiss cheese, bacon and slaw. Or for a yummy meatless option, sample the seared Portobello Mushroom sandwich ($12), topped with swiss cheese, sautéed onion, lettuce and balsamic aioli. All sandwiches come with a mound of Wauwatiki’s addicting sweet and salty Crack Fries and a pickle. To sate even the biggest appetite, tuck in to a mouth-watering Brisket Plate ($15), slow-cooked beef brisket, cornbread, pineapple or spicy BBQ and a choice of two sides—Crack Fries, roasted potatoes, slaw, seasonal veggies or macaroni and cheese. Lucky diners who choose to visit on Fridays will love the Friday Fish Fry ($13), which offers a choice of lightly battered, deep-fried, blackened or baked, cilantro-lime cod, served with a side of serrano slaw, cornbread, amazing house tartar sauce and a choice of Crack Fries or roasted potatoes.

Special note about the excellent food at Wauwatiki, everything is gluten-free. Gluten intolerant folks, or people with Celiac disease, feel free to choose anything on the menu and eat without fear. Luckily, the food is so good that gluten eaters won’t even miss it.