All Roads Lead to Nite Owl Drive-In

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Nite Owl Drive-In Nite Owl Drive-In

While it’s nearing the end of the season for the Nite Owl Drive-In Ice Cream Parlor & Sandwich Shoppe (830 E. Layton Ave.), you can still get a little taste of summer to-go. I slept on hitting up this classic joint when it could have been my go-to all summer, but it hits the spot even on a cool, fall day.

The shoppe is like something out of a movie fitted with neon lights, handwritten signs and classic American food like burgers, fries and sundaes. After speaking with the third-generation son and owner Chris, he agreed on going with a classic order of a cheeseburger, fries and a soda. I ordered my typical toppings of lettuce, ketchup and fried onions which were paired perfectly with a giant order of crinkle fries. Next time, I might go with onion rings on the side instead of onions on the burger. And they do have chicken options for those who aren’t into red meat.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Nite Owl Drive-In cheeseburger Nite Owl Drive-In cheeseburger

This is one of the best burgers I have ever had in my life. Now, it’s not one you could eat all the time, but it is one I will definitely crave and probably forget it’s seasonal when I show up in some winter months. Chris was polite enough to tell me I wouldn’t be hungry after my savory order for any of the ice cream, but I plan to go back sometime soon just to try a sundae. Luckily, it’s not too far from me and summer always comes back around eventually.

It was a blustery 45-degree day but it wasn’t stopping anyone from hitting up Nite Owl for lunch. There’s a sign saying the seating area is permanently closed, likely another casualty of COVID, but it looks adorable if you peek in. On a nice summer night, I imagine people sitting on the hoods of their cars watching the planes land at Mitchell International Airport. It’s located right in the middle of all the restaurants with name plays on flying and looks like it hasn’t changed much over the 75 years it’s been open—in the best kind of way.

Drive up to the drive-up while you can, to know what you’ve been missing or to get one last taste before they lock up shop for the season. Nite Owl is a true South Milwaukee gem that needs to be on everyone’s map.