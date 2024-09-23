Breakfast and Lunch at Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe

Everything changes. Except breakfast and lunch, that is. Gone, for the most part, are the 24-hour Perkins Restaurants that dotted the landscape. Folks still gotta eat, though.

Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe (honeyberrycafe.com/west-allis-location) has been operating in the West Allis location of a former Perkins. Open for breakfast and lunch only, the eatery still spotlights pancakes but also offers menu items that are healthy and imaginative. If the Fig & Bacon omelet is easy enough to figure out, the California omelet combines olive oil infused sun-dried tomatoes provolone, fresh basil and avocado. A half dozen eggs benedict choices vie for menu space with pancakes ranging from red velvet to creamy Nutella; lox and bagels and homemade corned beef hash are also on the list.

On a recent visit, the skillet section was tempting. The Chorizo Chilaquiles skillet combined Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, scallions and cilantro over two eggs and corn tortilla chips. If the tangy salsa verde doesn’t provide enough heat add a few shakes of the bottled Cholula hot sauce. Fresh avocado sealed the deal; the portion was more than ample. It included side pancakes (of course) or toast. Specialty pancakes are available for a $2 upcharge.

The bustling restaurant offers quick service with water and coffee arriving in two shakes of a lamb’s tail. The spacious dining area is open, clean and offers plenty of natural light with booths, tables and counter service. Honey Berry offers a convenient parking lot off West Dakota Street.