Get Saucy and Sausages at The Vanguard

× Expand Phot by Sandy Reitman Sausages at The Vanguard Sausages at The Vanguard

The Vanguard (2659 S Kinnickinnic Ave) opened in fall of 2014 and truly embraced the beer and sausage culture ever-present in Milwaukee but took everything to a more hip level.

While we all love a classic Wisconsin-made bratwurst soaked in beer and served on a bun with sauerkraut and whatever condiments, at Vanguard you can experience a brat in fashions you’ve likely not seen elsewhere. The setup is easy. You walk in, order your food, order a drink at the bar, then sit inside or outside depending on the weather, and your order shortly arrives at your table. While the food is certainly elevated, the process is simple.

The Vanguard was on my mind after dedicating a blue sausage special to Jack White who was in town for a show at the Panther Arena. If you don’t know Jack White, he’s a pretty badass musician who is currently rocking a bright blue hair style making him easy to spot around town. While I didn’t make it for the Jack White special, I did make my way to The Vanguard within the week.

Easy on the Wallet

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Menu at The Vanguard Menu at The Vanguard

We were looking for a good meal that wasn’t going to cost more than $20. The Vanguard delivered. Reasonably priced drinks with finely crafted cocktails and craft beers alongside $6-14 sausage options make this an easy stop on the wallet. I’m not much of a hot dog person, but to quote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” Lisa Rinna and Eryka Jane, “once, twice a year, a good hot dog” is necessary. Today was my hot dog day, ordering a Chicago style hot dog with an order of poutine as a side. Not familiar with poutine? Well, it’s Canada’s version of loaded fries with cheese curds and gravy on top. I really don’t understand how this isn’t more popular and readily available around Wisconsin as it’s everything we love.

My friend got a Seattle style hot dog and fries. What’s a Seattle style hot dog? At The Vanguard, it’s a cream cheese-lined bun topped with onions and shredded cheddar. Interesting take and would love to know if this is something that is truly ordered in Seattle.

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Patio at The Vanguard Patio at The Vanguard

It was a lovely late summer day, so we joined a bunch of locals on the back patio sipping on our beers after we finished our meal. The Vanguard is beloved by the Bay View community and definitely dubs as a bar when it’s not in full restaurant mode. If you’re due for that one, two hot dogs a year or you’re an avid sausage lover, this is the place for you.