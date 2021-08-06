Honeypie Moves (But the Great Food Stays the Same)

× Expand Photo via Instagram / Honeypie

Since 2009, Honeypie has been bringing famous, award winning pies and scratch cooking using Wisconsin’s finest ingredients to Bay View. They recently moved to a new location, a stone’s throw away from their old digs, but the food and menu are still the same good food that takes you back to simple times and memories of scratch cooking from grandma’s kitchen. If the buttermilk biscuits, pies and corn muffins aren’t enough to make this a destination on your culinary list, Honeypie’s breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner are so hearty and flavorful it’s the place to go any time of day.

The house infused bloody Marys, crafted cocktails, Pilcrow’s nitro coffee and Anodyne’s special “pie blend “coffee are a great way to start the meal. So are the corn muffins ($2 for 6). They are the real deal (not those sweet cakey type) and come with salted butter and housemade jam. You can leisurely work your way to breakfast that is served all day (lunch items are available for breakfast too) as you enjoy the peaceful patio setting.

The big, flaky biscuit comes with housemade jam ($6) and shows up on many of the menu choices like Honeypie’s famous chicken and biscuit ($16); farm raised chicken, peppers, corn and potato pot pie, but with a buttermilk biscuit top. The biscuit and gravy are made with a hot pepper sausage gravy for a little kick and two farm fresh eggs —try the ham biscuit with smoky pulled ham, topped with mornay sauce, cheese and egg ($13).

The breakfast casserole ($14) is a must and a real showstopper with fresh ingredients like roasted potatoes, gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon and a sunny side up egg. I have worked my way through all the biscuit items and each time left with a “to go” box and a longing for the next visit and biscuit offering. If you lean more towards sweet breakfast treats, French toast ($12) or peach panna cotta ($11) with granola and berries is a great choice or you can just go for one of their pies and call it a day.

Lunch and dinner look very similar on the menu with lots of seasonal choices. Dinner adds items such as steamed mussels ($12) and some extra entrée items. Brunch has the addition of a couple of Benedict selections like pork schnitzel ($15) with braised cabbage or Scallop Benedict with bacon and spinach ($20. Try their Brunch breakfast burrito with housemade chorizo ($14).

Homemade soups come with a corn muffin on the side and the roasted beet and peach salad with whipped goat cheese and pistachio ($14) was perfect for those hot days. Likewise, the cobb salad for a hearty, gluten free option ($15). There are some vegetarian items, but a real stand out, The Klug ($14), is a delicious jackfruit sandwich with pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, Carr valley cheese and topped with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll. Other sandwiches include the Honey Pie burger, “porkslaw,” braised short ribs and even a “lambwich” with braised lamb, marinated feta, arugula and tzatziki ($14-16).

The dinner entrees are refined classics like a shepherd’s pie with braised lamb loaded with vegetables, an airline chicken with crispy leeks and whipped potatoes, pork loin with a sweet and sour agrodolce sauce and vegetables, and the risotto and scallops rival any fine dining restaurant in this casual and comfortable atmosphere ($16-32).

Honeypie offers a Friday fish fry of breaded haddock with a ramp tartar sauce, lemon, slaw, fries and corn bread ($15). It was really hard to have room for dessert on any of our visits but couldn’t resist walking by the pies in the bake shop on the way out and bringing some home and a slice of heaven.

Check out their pie of the month and their little retail space. Although it is only patio dining right now, indoor dining is slated to start this fall.

$$ breakfast and lunch $$$ dinner CC, OD, SB, GF, FB,FF Handicap Accessible: YES Honeypie Café 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-489-7437 Bakeshop 414-2423-6389 Weds-Sun 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Brunch: Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.