Jose’s Blue Sombrero Spices Up Downtown Tosa Dining

Nestled in the downtown heart of Wauwatosa, the building occupied for 38 years by the Chancery was fully remodeled and relaunched as a new location for Jose’s Blue Sombrero in 2018. The change seems to suit the space perfectly. Anyone who may have felt the Chancery had become a bit out-of-date in its last few years on State Street will appreciate the new airy and bright feel of the interior and relish the open-air balcony and ground floor street side dining opportunities that Jose’s offers. Judging by the sizable crowd of smiling people, sipping margaritas while munching on fresh chips and salsa on a recent warm spring evening, it would seem Jose’s is offering some robust competition to other dining venues in the area.

When dining at a Mexican restaurant, guests often expect a good margarita, and that is something that Jose’s has in spades. You can, of course, get a very good traditional lime margarita. But, if you like experimenting with different flavored drinks, Jose’s offers upwards of 15 different options including fun flavors like blackberry, dreamsicle, mango, kiwi and peach. There is also a very respectable list of over 30 different kinds of tequila to enhance your tasty beverage. Depending on how much margarita you want to drink, there’s a range of sizes from 12 oz (starting at $6) to a full pitcher for the table (starting at $24). Or try it El Tornado style, a margarita swirled in the glass with frozen sangria.

Another expectation most diners have of a good Mexican place, is excellent guacamole, which happens to be another solid offering at Jose’s. The best way to begin a meal here is with the Tableside Guac ($10.45). The interaction with staff is always a pleasant experience, watching their skilled guacamole preparation can be quite informative, and the result is an excellent dip for Joe’s fresh tortilla chips, made just the way you like it—spicy, with lots of lime or extra garlic.

Something for Everyone



Jose's Blue Sombrero

7615 W. State St., Wauwatosa

414-453-2300

$$-$$$

Jose’s menu includes something for everyone. Gluten free and vegetarian options are clearly marked. Spice levels are indicated. Traditional foods like tacos and burritos are available with many variations. Some, like the Root Vegetable Tacos (two for $8.95), make for a delicious, meatless departure from the norm, filled with roasted carrot and parsnips, cauliflower jalapeno hummus, pickled beets, arugula, cilantro and black beans. Or try the Thai inspired Curry Coconut Chicken Tacos (two for $9.95), chock full of chicken and topped with pickled red onion, Thai basil, toasted coconut and ome nice heat from Thai bird chiles. Other Mexican favorites like Chimichangas ($12.95), Enchiladas ($13.95) and Quesadillas ($12.95) round out the dinner menu, along with some “Spanglish” offerings that include a Friday Fish Fry ($11.95).

In response to COVID dining restrictions, in addition to their regular menu, Jose’s began offering various take-out family meals meant to serve about five people. They are priced quite reasonably ($34.95-$64.95). Jose’s also offers excellent curbside service. In the parking lot adjacent to the restaurant are spaces clearly labeled for curbside pickup with a number to call when you arrive. The food will be brought out to your car quite promptly. As it can be quite a challenge to find close parking in downtown Tosa at busy times, this service is quite invaluable and will, hopefully, continue.