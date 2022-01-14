Lazy Susan Diligently Pursues Excellence

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Lazy Susan restaurant exterior Lazy Susan restaurant

Lazy Susan closed for dine-in service when the pandemic hit and remained closed for all but carryout until summer 2021. The re-opened and refreshed indoor space is set up to keep diners safe, with well-spaced tables, and operating at 50% capacity. In the warmer months, there are also two outdoor seating areas. COVID safety is a top priority here, so the pleasant staff is masked, and it’s requested that diners also mask-up when not eating/drinking.

Lazy Susan’s culinary team are aces when it comes to creativity in the kitchen. They focus on what’s fresh and available, choosing local ingredients whenever possible to create their menu, which changes monthly. Typically, there are “small bites” which offer a taste for each person in a group of four, “for the table” with portions offering a couple of bites, and then more traditional portions in the “entree” section. It could be very easy to build a full meal, even for a table of four, sticking to Lazy Susan’s small plate offerings. Special note: gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian diners will be very happy to see many dishes clearly marked as safe for them on the menu.

On a recent visit, the Roman Artichokes ($6) were an excellent place to begin a meal. Perfectly crispy, fried artichokes with a hint of lemon, served with parmesan and an incredible lemon peppercorn aioli were reminiscent of delicately fried eggplant strips. Another standout in “small bites” were the Pierogi ($10), stuffed with fluffy dilled potato and topped with amazing “sweet tooth” or hedgehog mushrooms cooked in white wine and dill.

A great option “for the table” is the monthly flatbread. One recent flatbread favorite, Flammkuchen ($8/$15), featured a crisp, gluten free, flatbread topped with a creamy layer of quark, beautifully caramelized onions, tiny bits of apple, bacon, and fresh thyme.

Traditional entrees are equally as tempting as the small plate options. Vegans and gluten free folks will be thrilled with the BBQ Pulled JackFruit Mac ($19). The macaroni is topped with a delicious creamy cashew butternut sauce and outstanding smokey jack fruit that’s so good it could convince a skeptical carnivore to consider going vegan. Another excellent entree, the expertly prepared coco rubbed Scallops ($25), is served with a wonderful parsnip puree, and a delicate fennel, celery, and pomegranate salad.

Perhaps one of the most fun items on the menu is one that changes weekly. Lazy Susan pays tribute to the television program “Bob’s Burgers” each week, featuring a creative burger like the phenomenal Pork and Mindy ($15), which topped a ⅓ pound angus beef patty with tender pulled pork, BBQ sauce, celery slaw, and cheddar cheese, served with hand cut fries, soup, or salad. All of the weekly burgers are posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Diners who like an adult beverage with their meal will be more than satisfied with the options at Lazy Susan. Tasty hand-crafted cocktails and a respectable wine list paired with a knowledgeable staff, makes it easy to find the perfect drink to go with your food.

