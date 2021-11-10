No Muss, No Fuss Thanksgiving

× Expand Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images Thanksgiving plate

While many of us hold an image of a Norman Rockwell style Thanksgiving table in our heads, the reality is that not every family has the time, space, or ability to prepare and host a big turkey day meal. Some folks opt to carry-out a meal from a local restaurant. That works well, but if you just don’t have enough space or simply don’t want to contend with a pile of dishes when everyone leaves, an even better option may be to visit one of those local restaurants for a dine-in meal. Leave your Thanksgiving stress behind, relax, and enjoy a delicious meal prepared by professionals. The following are only a sampling of the many fine establishments offering dine-in this year.

Fleming’s Steakhouse

15665 W. Bluemound Road

262-782-9463

flemingssteakhouse.com/experience/thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, Fleming’s is giving top billing to their three-course traditional herb-roasted turkey dinner. If you’d rather take advantage of being at a steakhouse, and tuck-in to what they do best every other day of the year, you may choose to go with a special three-course filet mignon or bone-in ribeye dinner instead. Either way, you’ll be treated to a delicious, expertly prepared meal, served in a sophisticated, yet unpretentious dining space. Fleming’s is also known for their excellent wine list, so why not round out your pampering with a glass, or bottle, of vino with your meal? Three-Course Dinner $49, Children’s menu available. Serving 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Call or go to their website to make reservations.

Grand Geneva Resort

7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva

262-249-4788

grandgeneva.com/other-dining-options/special

The Grand Geneva Resort is going all out to make your Thanksgiving dinner unforgettable. As they have more than one restaurant on site, they are offering brunch and dinner options. The three-course brunch, served in the Geneva ChopHouse, is a hybrid of family style and buffet. There’s a lot to choose from; noted highlights include the honey and lavender roasted turkey with all the trimmings, a prime rib carving station, and a tempting dessert station. The Grand Cafe, Ristorante Brissago, and Geneva ChopHouse offer evening Thanksgiving plated specials as well as their regular menu for folks who are avoiding tryptophan sleepiness. Brunch menu Adults: $75, Children: $55. Serving 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Plated Dinner Adult: $35, Children: $20. Serving 4 p.m.-9 p.m. in Grand Cafe, and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. in Ristorante Brissago and the ChopHouse. Call for reservations.

Mason Street Grill

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

414- 298-3131

masonstreetgrill.com

The Mason Street Grill is renowned for its impeccable service and phenomenal food. Thanksgiving diners at Mason Street will be pleased to find the same is true for their holiday meal. Enjoy a prix fixe menu featuring expertly prepared traditional Thanksgiving dinner favorites or choose Mason Street specialties like wood-grilled steaks and seafood. There are also three private dining rooms available for groups of different sizes. Prix fixe menu Adults: $48, Children 12 and under: $17. Serving 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Call for reservations or reserve at opentable.com.

Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

414-935-5950

thepfisterhotel.com

Hoping to treat yourself to an elegant and truly memorable Thanksgiving brunch? Look no further than the opulent Grand Ballroom at the Pfister Hotel. The dazzling display of food on offer will include the traditional turkey, stuffing, and cranberries, but also so much more. Plentiful fresh seafood, mouthwatering carved meats, a cheese station featuring Artisan Wisconsin cheeses, chef prepared eggs, salads, and pasta dishes almost guarantee the bird won’t be the only one “stuffed” this Thanksgiving! Be sure to save room for the irresistible sweet treats and freshly baked delicacies of the Grand Pastry table. Adults: $69, Children 3-10: $27, 2 and under: Free. Serving 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Call for reservations or reserve at opentable.com.

The Packing House

900 E. Layton Ave.

414-483-5054

PackingHouseMKE.com

A truly traditional Thanksgiving dinner experience awaits diners who choose long-time Milwaukee favorite, the Packing House, for their holiday meal. Friendly servers will bring heaping plates of delicious roast turkey, house-made mashed potatoes and stuffing smothered with gravy, green beans almondine, brown sugar glazed sweet potatoes and fresh cranberry sauce for every member of your party. Most people will find the generous portions will yield enough to bring home much coveted Thanksgiving leftovers. The Packing House also offers a first come, first serve, Turkey dinner drive-thru which is very popular for folks who aren’t able to come inside. Dining Room Adults: $28.99, Children $15.99. Serving 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Call for reservations. Drive Thru: $25 cash per person. Serving 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thunder Bay Grille

N14W24130 Tower Place, Pewaukee

262-523-4244

thunderbaygrille.com

Thunder Bay Grille is ready to welcome your family for a tantalizing Thanksgiving buffet experience. The fully loaded buffet features roasted turkey and ham, as well as all of your favorite holiday sides like creamy mashed potatoes, stuffing, plenty of gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, dinner rolls, and pies for dessert. The sizable dining space offers plenty of room for everyone, meaning no one needs to be relegated to a “kid’s table.” Buffet Adult 11 and up: $30, Child 5-10: $16, 4 and under free. Serving 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call for reservations.

If you do choose to dine out and give yourself a break from toiling in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, please remember that your servers, kitchen staff, and other restaurant employees are working really hard to deliver an excellent holiday experience for you. Be patient, tip well, and perhaps, simply be thankful it’s not 2020 again.