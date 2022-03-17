Skinny Vic’s Raises the Bar on Coffeeshop Cuisine

× Expand Photo: Skinny Vic's - skinnyvics.com Skinny Vic's interior Skinny Vic's

Nestled in an unassuming strip mall on Paradise Drive in West Bend, Skinny Vic’s Diner opened in 2020. Unlike other newly-opened-in-2020 restaurants, Skinny Vic’s was a veteran of sorts, having previously enjoyed many years of success in a smaller space in Slinger. Fans of the former location quickly migrated, but now a whole new crowd has discovered Skinny Vic’s particular brand of elevated (read delicious) take on classic diner food.

On a recent visit, service was friendly and helpful. High ceilings and well-spaced tables offer an airy feel, while a whimsical trail of vinyl records and vintage signs adorn the walls bringing a bit of nostalgia to the space. Rather than glasses of water, diners are greeted with shot glasses of freshly squeezed orange juice at the table, probably meant to tempt you (often successfully) into ordering a full glass. Everything at Skinny Vic’s is made from scratch and locally sourced whenever possible, so if you’re seeking a popular dish, come early as some things are made only in small batches.

Few things in life are better than breakfast foods, and at Skinny Vic’s they definitely know how to do breakfast right. You could keep it simple, with Eggs & Meat ($7-$12 depending on how many eggs or meats you choose) or do a little culinary exploration and go for the Root Hash ($11) featuring seasonal root vegetables like sweet potatoes, onions, turnips, and parsnips, served with eggs and toast. Or perhaps, try Skinny’s Poutine ($12) which tops hashbrowns and cheese curds with outstanding homemade sausage gravy and eggs. Folks who prefer the sweeter side of breakfast will fall in love with the pancake and waffle options which include Lemon Blueberry ($10) with plenty of blueberries and a delightful lemon cream cheese icing, and Turtle ($11) which could definitely double a desert as it’s all about the pecans, caramel and chocolate syrup.

If you’re more in the mood for sandwiches and burgers, Skinny Vic’s has you covered with creative offerings for both categories. As with breakfast, you could get a delicious, yet simple burger ($10), or you could throw caution to the wind and go with the heavenly Cheese Curd Burger ($13) topped with bacon wrapped cheese curds, real bacon bits, and garlic mayo. If you can’t decide between breakfast and lunch, Skinny Vic’s offers a great compromise with the Breakfast Burger ($13) which tops a burger with all the best of breakfast—cheddar jack cheese, bacon, hash browns and a sunny side up egg!

Grilled cheese fans will flip for the Hawaiian ($11) featuring ham, pineapple, honey butter, and mozzarella on sourdough bread. Or try the tastyTurkey Bacon Brie ($13) with turkey, bacon, brie, and garlic mayo on sourdough. A surprise sandwich standout though, is the Rueben ($14) served on beautifuly marbled rye bread, stuffed with tantalizing corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and swiss cheese.

Normally, sides that are served with entrees don't garner much attention, but at Skinny Vic’s you have to go with the exquisite colossal fries. Made from long slices of potato rather than cut into classic French fry sticks, means there’s more surface for crisping and it allows them to curl into a scoop-like shape perfect for dipping. Truly exceptional!

Of special note to gluten free folks, just about everything at Skinny Vic’s can be made gluten free. They really “get it” and have a dedicated deep fryer, and dedicated space on the grill. They also respect and understand food allergies. Just ask your server, and you’ll be well taken care of.

