The Sugar Maple (441 E. Lincoln Ave.) is hosting “Brown, Black and Brews: The 5th Ingredient,” a special event featuring micros and brewers from minority communities. The event was organized by Tarik Moody, Program Director of HYFIN from Radio Milwaukee. He loves beer, culture and food, and when he searched Wisconsin, he was unable to find any brewery run by members of his community. The last minority owned brewery in Wisconsin was People’s Brewery, active in the early ‘70s in Oshkosh.

Hoping to address this problem, Moody contacted Adrienne Pierluissi, the proprietor of The Sugar Maple, aware of their mission to host “inclusive and accessible educational programs building partnerships and investing in the integrity of our communities.”

Working together they contacted Indiana’s 18th Street Brewery, Moors Brewery Company, Funkytown Brewery, Brewer’s Kitchen and Azadi Brewing from Illinois. Soul Brew Kombucha, a Milwaukee company, will also be participating.

Photo courtesy the Sugar Maple Artbenders painting Painting by Artbenders for sale at Black, Brown and Brews

There will be brief presentations and samples of all the products will be available for consumption. Proceeds from the $10 admission fee go to True Skool, Milwaukee’s Center for Transformative Creative Arts and Hip-Hop Culture, who will enliven the afternoon with music and art.

There will also be a showing by two local artists, Dom White and Tyrone Randle, aka Artbenders. Nine paintings created especially for this event will be exhibited and a portion of the sales will be donated to TRUE Skool, their alma mater.

A representative from Pilot Project, the brewery incubator which helped start some of the breweries on this program, will also be present to answer questions.

More information can be found on The Sugar Maple’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SugarMapleMKE, as well as the websites of the participating organizations.

The event is on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2–6 p.m.