Last Minute Christmas Dinner Takeout and NYE Packages

Pitch's: A full takeout-only a la carte menu is available including rumaki, a beef brisket dinner special, veal marsala, baby back ribs, T-bone steak, and Sicilian steak. Call 414-272-9313 to pre-order by 5 p.m. on December 23 for pickup on Christmas day.

Eldr+Rime: A meal packed ready for reheating includes little gem caesar salad, braised beef short ribs, celery root potato gratin, grilled baby carrots, potato rolls and a chocolate mint silk pie. Serves 4 for $150 for pickup on December 24. Call 414-867-9200 to order.

Merriment Social: A ready-to-heat pickup pack includes either lasagna Bolognese or spinach and ricotta lasagna, sweet potato-chorizo gnocchi, crab-stuffed mushrooms and truffle aioli, Waldorf salad, roasted cauliflower, rolls and a peppermint silk pie. A la carte desserts also available. Serves 4-6 for $120. Order online.

Cavas: A takeout meal includes a winter salad, chipotle and honey rubbed ham, potatoes gratin, broccoli and bacon tart, sweet rolls, lemon olive oil cake, and a bottle of Freixenet. Serves 2 for $135. Order online by December 22 for pickup on December 24.

The Diplomat: Dishes available a la carte for takeout, including entrees like beef wellington and lobster thermidor that serve 2, and sides like Jerusalem artichoke soup, broccoli salad, horseradish potato puree and banana bread fruit cake. Order online by December 20 for pickup on December 23.

Ardent: A holiday prime rib take home package includes caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, herb-crusted prime rib, cheesy hash brown potato casserole and a Christmas cookie box. $150 for 2 or $300 for 4 servings. Order online before December 20.

Crazy Water/La Dama: A takeout meal includes beef wellington with madeira sauce, rosemary roasted new potatoes, caramelized brussels sprouts and carrots, arugula salad, benne buttermilk biscuits, and concord grape galette with peanut butter cream. $65 per person. Call 414-645-2606 by 5 p.m. on December 21 to pick up on December 24.

Miss Katie's Diner: Takeout dinners include an American version with turkey, ham, dressing, potatoes, mac and cheese and more, or an Italian version with lasagna, sausage, antipasto, shrimp cocktail and more. Serves 4 for $100, $25 per person for additional servings. Call 414-630-4497 to order for pickup December 24 or 25.

Odd Duck: Create your own holiday feast with a la carte dishes that serve 4: albondigas, bacon-wrapped dates, smoked salmon platter, roasted stuffed quail and more. Order online for pickup December 24.

Sanford: Christmas dinner includes slow roasted prime rib with saffron poached pear and red wine fig reduction, duck fat potatoes with duck confit, roasted vegetables, rolls and holiday fruit cake. Serves 4 for $210. Order online for pick up December 22 or 23.

Goodkind: A holiday dinner includes pork belly porchetta, Dungeness crab cannelloni, radicchio salad, roasted broccolini and oyster mushrooms, and rosemary focaccia. Serves 2 for $125. Order online for pick up December 23.

Wonderland Diner: Selections include take home bake and serve entrees, appetizers, classic sides and whole pies as well as vegan options. Order online by 9 p.m. December 20.

New Year's Eve

Some restaurants are also offering New Year’s Eve party packages:

Cavas: A 6-course meal includes green salad with tuna, wild caught prawn cocktail, crab cakes, roasted beef tenderloin and truffle potato puree, rolls with roasted garlic butter, strawberry panna cotta and a bottle of Freixenet. $72 per person. Order online by December 30.

Ardent: A celebration package includes caviar and potato pancakes, beef tartare, shrimp cocktail, chilled king crab, black truffle mochi donut, and chocolate trifle. Serves 2 for $150. Order online.

Odd Duck: A New Year’s Eve party pack includes cheese and charcuterie, chilled seafood and caviar, vegetable mezze, olives, nuts, breads and crackers, along with noisemakers, hats and other party goodies. Serves 4 for $120. Order online for pickup on December 31.

Sanford: New Year’s Eve nosh includes lamb and apricot stuffed grape leaves, sake cured sea scallops with soba noodles, shellfish bisque, caponata stuffed beef tenderloin, and caramel and toffee chocolate cake. Serves 2 for $125. Order online for pick up December 31.