Mother's Day Dining Options

With the percentage of vaccinated people growing, many restaurants have reopened for dine-in service with capacity limits and other safety measures in place. That means you can go out for Mother’s Day brunch or dinner if you feel comfortable doing so. If not, there's still plenty of takeout options in these restaurants' offerings for next Sunday too.

Matty's Bar & Grille: A staff-served buffet from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. will feature breakfast items, tenderloin beef tips with mushroom gravy, Apple Jack brandy pork loin, potato bar, salads, and other buffet favorites for $25.99. Meals with tips or pork loin also available for carryout for $23.99 per person. Make reservations or place takeout orders online.

Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food: A staff-served buffet from 9 a.m.-noon includes fried catfish and chicken, breakfast meats, biscuits, waffles, shrimp and grits, pancakes and more for $24.99 per person. Dine-in only. Call 262-202-7726 for reservations.

The Bavarian Bierhaus: A number of dine-in Mother’s Day specials run 11 a.m.-7 p.m. including stuffed French toast, avocado toast, quiche, and prime rib with two sides for $28-$36. Takeout prime rib and brunch cocktails also available for pre-order online by Friday May 7. Reservations online or by calling 414-236-7000.

Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette: Brunch boxes that serve two-four people include an assortment of four hand rolled bagels, plain cream cheese, avocado tahina with za’atar, trout roe and pickles, jam, potted salmon, veggies, lemon poppy seed scones, caramels and a mini bouquet of flowers for $65. Pre-order online or by calling 414-988-0388.

Engine Company No. 3: Brunch kits serve four and come with your choice of take-and-bake quiche, pancake or French toast kit, and sausage or bacon for $45 with instructions. Cocktails and tres leches cake available as add-ons. Pre-order online before Sunday, May 2.

Polonez: Carryout meals include either beef roulade or chicken Krakow with Polish sausage, pierogi, cucumber salad, mushroom soup, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, cheesecake and apple cake for $25 per person. Pre-order online or call 414-482-0080 by May 7.

North Shore Boulangerie: A souffle brunch for dine-in or curbside pickup includes smoked pork loin or pan-seared branzino, brussels sprouts with pork belly and parmesan risotto, plus chocolate souffle for dine-in, or heart-shaped mousse bombe for pickup for $40 per person. Pre-order or make a reservation online.

The Pfister: Brunch buffet from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with elaborate salads and starters, an ice sculpture cold seafood display, omelet, pasta and griddle stations, ham, prime rib, assorted entrees, desserts, breads and pastries for $58. Call 414-935-5950 for reservations.

Bavette: Takeout brunch kits include honey yogurt with fruit and granola, cinnamon crumble coffee cake, and huevos rancheros with chorizo, potatoes and avocado cream for $24 per person. Pre-order online or call 414-273-3375 by Monday, May 3.

Binary: Games, Food & Spirits: A brunch buffet includes hot ham sandwiches with hollandaise, deviled eggs, spiced bacon, waffles with berries and other toppings and more for $25 per person. Moms get a free glass of champagne or add unlimited bloody marys or mimosas for $18. Call 414-988-9055 for reservations.

The Packing House: Mother’s Day dine-in and takeout dinner specials available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. include a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye, a seafood platter with crab legs, lobster tail and shrimp de jonghe, and lemon tart with berries. Call 414-483-5054 for reservations.

Saz's State House: A plated dine-in brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. includes options like asparagus quiche with crab hollandaise, crab benedict, steak and eggs, bananas foster stuffed French toast, and berry waffles for $13-$17. Make a reservation online or call 414-453-2410.

Blue's Egg: Multi-serving a la carte take-and-heat entrees and sides available including beef tenderloin, roasted lemon chicken, spinach and artichoke lasagna, roasted salmon, candied sweet potatoes, whole pies, cookies and coffee cakes. Order online by Wednesday, May 5 for pickup Saturday, May 8.

Harbor House: A three-course prix fixe menu for dine-in or takeout from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. includes options like roasted oysters, crab cakes, lobster hash, Alaskan halibut, seared sea scallops, prime rib, steaks, carrot cake and creme brulee. Make a reservation online or order takeout online.