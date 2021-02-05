Valentine's Day Dining Options

× Expand Thinkstock

Valentine’s Day is huge in the service industry, but things are going to be different this time around. While some spots are open for dine-in, most people will probably want takeout, and restaurants are happy to oblige. Here are some of the carryout Valentine's Day specials around the area.

EsterEv: A three-course takeout dinner for two includes Manhattan clam chowder with cheddar bay biscuits, herb- and mustard-crusted lamb loin, and a dark chocolate truffle cake for $120. Caviar service is also available as a $75 add-on. Order online.

Rupena's: A ready-to-eat “dinner in a box” for two includes two porterhouse steaks, double baked potato souffle, fresh vegetables, rolls, two slices of carrot cake or tiramisu and a rose for your table for $55. Call the catering department at 414-543-7447 by February 10 to place your order.

Ardent: A steak carryout kit for two includes five snacks like smoked salmon tartare and foie gras bon bons, and courses include caviar, celeriac and black truffle tart, king crab and sunchoke porridge, NY strip steak and flourless chocolate cake for $150. Order online. Dine-in also available.

Wonderland: Create your own takeout meal with a number of a la carte starter, salad and entree options including coconut curry mussels, roasted beet hummus, kale cabbage salad, flat iron steak, and almond ricotta manicotti. Order online by February 8.

Harbor House: A three-course prix fixe takeout meal includes choices like shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque, salmon and crab Oscar, filet mignon, sea scallops and key lime pie for $65 per person. A la carte menu and dine-in also available. Order online.

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette: A box for two includes bacon and leek scones, Greek yogurt and granola, four assorted bagels, four spreads and smears, chocolate covered strawberries, and a mini bouquet of flowers for $40. Order by calling 414-988-0388.

Honeypie: A reheat-at-home four-course dinner for two includes bacon wrapped dates, warm kale salad, lamb shepherd's pie or a squash and cardoon risotto, chocolate and Door County cherry cheesecake, and choice of beverages for $125. Order online.

Sanford: A four-course carryout meal for two includes seared scallops Rockefeller, curried pumpkin bisque, mushroom dusted beef striploin with grilled romaine and polenta, and chocolate dried cherry espresso cake for $120. Order online.

Bacchus: A three-course takeout meal includes shellfish bisque with poached shrimp, beef filet with duck fat potato cake and broccolini, and triple chocolate raspberry mousse cake for $65 per person. Meal add-ons and dine in also available. Order online.

Company Brewing: A take home four-course meal for two includes salmon rillettes with rye crackers, golden beet and citrus salad, pork loin chops with asparagus and root veg puree, Basque cheesecake, and six beer pairings for $95. Order online.

Ono Kine Grindz: A dinner box for 2-3 includes ahi poke, seafood bisque, shrimp shumai, potstickers, Portuguese sausage, assorted salads, three meats, purple sticky rice, carrot pineapple slaw and two desserts for $75. Also available for 4-6 people for $150. Call 414-778-0727 to order.

Braise: A three-course cook-it-yourself meal kit for two includes roasted rutabaga risotto with shrimp, beef tenderloin with root vegetable pave, and chocolate sea salt caramel tart for $95. Comes with a video tutorial for cooking. Order online by February 10. Dine-in also available.

Odd Duck: A “date-in-a-box” three-course meal for two includes an apple and blue cheese salad, lobster thermidor and potatoes galette, dark chocolate orange truffles, and cocktail pairings for each course for $130. Order online.

Bavette: A three-course takeout meal includes shrimp escabeche with grilled citrus, olives and beets, cider braised pork cheeks with sweet potato and apple pave, and chocolate almond torte for $56 per person. Order online by February 8.

Miss Molly's Cafe: A takeout meal for two includes seafood and roasted red pepper bisque, grapefruit and pistachio salad, braised short ribs and polenta, chocolate pot de creme and carrot cake for $120. Brunch for two also available for $40. Order online.