Ally's Café for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Ally’s Café, Bistro & Catering (N72 W13350 Lund Lane, Menomonee Falls) is housed in an airy, casual space in a brick-lined business complex. Popular at lunchtime, it can take a bit of peering about the space to find an open seat.

Photo credit: Ally’s Café, Bistro & Catering

I ordered a garlic chicken melt panini. The grilled sandwich’s fillings of chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, provolone cheese and Ally’s own garlic spread made for a filling nosh. Kettle chips and tortilla chips with proprietary salsa accompany sandwiches and wraps, but crunchy honey crisp apple slices are also an option. The slice of carrot cake for dessert was vividly flavorful, topped with a single pecan instead of the usual daubs of orange and green frosting. Also available are smoothies made in many flavors, including a novel strawberry coconut and banana split.

Ally’s opens early enough for breakfasts that include sandwiches, omelets, quiches, frittatas, biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles. Monday-Thursday evening entrees include variations on the lunchtime salad, wrap, flatbread pizza and panini menus, plus ribs, burgers, salmon and chicken. Friday nights? It’s time for seafood, including a fish fry of cod in Pabst Blue Ribbon beer batter. Live jazz combos hold forth.