Bavarian Bierhaus Kicks Off Oktoberfest Season

It may be the start of September, but an unusual year won’t stop Glendale’s Bavarian Bierhaus from kicking off the Oktoberfest season, beginning with a special keg tapping event with Glendale mayor Bryan Kennedy on Friday night, with free beer for those in attendance while it lasts. The celebration in Heidelberg Park will run for five consecutive weekends from Thursday-Sunday, culminating on Sunday, October 4. It has been an annual tradition at Heidelberg Park for more than 60 years.

The sprawling beer festival will make use of the park’s spacious area, with 300 tables spread out to maximize social distancing. Thanks to recent renovations at the park, Bavarian Bierhaus is able to make sure that patrons are able to celebrate all things German in a safe manner.

“In March, we actually got our employees together in shifts to get ready for summer. “We redid everything, and took half of the tables from the fest hall out to the lawn, spreading each out at least six feet apart. Our staff will be wearing masks, and will be on hand making sure everything is safe as well.”

Traditional food, including German spanferkel and rotisserie chicken will be available, in addition to the biergarten’s normal menu, as well as a fish fry. Beers from Bavarian Bierhaus, along with Spaten and Weihenstephan will be available throughout the month-long celebration as well. Live music from traditional acts Alpine Blast, Alte Kameraden and more are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, and a midway is available for families to safely enjoy as well.

“Normally we can fit 3,000+ people in the festival hall” said Neureuther. “We know that we won’t see more than a quarter of that this year, but the goal was to be spread out, and this is the way to do it.”

General admission tickets, as well as table reservations are available now via the Bavarian Bierhaus website.