Breakfast Anytime At Aladdin

Craving a breakfast that is a little out of the ordinary? Aladdin Taste Of The East / Pitaworks (Milwaukee Public Market, ​400 N. Water St.; 414-271-0400) recently added Shakshuka ($7.95) to the menu. Believed to have originated in Tunisia, the one-skillet dish of poached eggs in a tasty mixture of simmering tomatoes, red peppers, onions and garlic is served with a side of warm pita bread. This healthy bowl of comfort food will stick to your ribs any time of the day, not just breakfast. Flavorful with just a touch of heat from the spices, the meal is a tasty reward for thinking outside the box.

Chef and owner Azmi Alaeddin, has been cooking and baking his specialty foods in Milwaukee for over 20 years. Aladdin also has locations at City Hall, the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and is a fixture at outdoor festivals. The Public Market spot offers Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food as well as smoothies, lunches, pita wraps, and bowls. The menu is very vegetarian and vegan friendly. Although just a deli at the Milwaukee Public Market Aladdin offers some of the best Middle Eastern cuisine in the city. Grab it to go or head up to Public Market’s spacious dining area upstairs. It is one of downtown’s gems for a quiet respite or a meetup.

