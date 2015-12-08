Cousins Subs Says On Wisconsin!

× Expand Photo by Deanna Desotell

“Better bread” has long been the tagline of Cousins Subs, the Milwaukee-based submarine sandwich shops. Now they can add “better cheese” to their menu. According to Cousins spokesperson Chelsea Schwabe, the chain “is tapping into its local roots with a transition to all Wisconsin-based cheeses and offering Wisconsin-based Sprecher root beer at all locations.”

Specifically, Knaus Cheese Company is now the source for Swiss and Parmesan; Gilman Cheese Company provides American; and Sargento Foods provides the cheddar and provolone. Other Wisconsin firms on the Cousins menu include Klement’s Sausage, Best Maid Cookie Company, Badger Gourmet Ham, Johnsonville Sausage and Patrick Cudahy. And yes, the fried cheese curds are the product of happy Badger State cows.