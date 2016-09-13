Dining and Drinking at Elm Grove’s Wall Street

Tucked away near Sunset Playhouse in a European-style shopping center built around a courtyard, Wall Street Drink Exchange (890 Elm Grove Road) is a hidden gem in the city’s western suburbs.

Serving lunch, dinner and a Sunday buffet on the patio, the deck and a dining room painted with bullish scenes from New York’s financial center, Wall Street dials down on contemporary American comfort food with an Italian accent and Wisconsin ingredients.

Tomato bruschetta, shrimp scampi, chicken Parmesan and spaghetti zucchini share the menu with cheese curds and a Wisconsin cheese board. Nueske’s bacon and Purple Door ice cream find their way into burgers and desserts. The entrées are creatively prepared and include steaks and chops, seafood and chicken with some vegetarian options. Soups are tasty and prepared in house. The warm sourdough loaf brought to the dinner table with honey butter beats any ordinary breadbasket.