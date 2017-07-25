Good Food, Good Beer Friday in the Third Ward

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ popular food truck event, returns to the Third Ward this Friday with an Irish theme. But it also features more than a dozen food trucks with appetizing selections that span the globe from Jamaica to India, from Brazil to the American South. You’ll find everything from hamburgers and waffles to jerk chicken and vegetable biryani.

And don’t forget the beer. Lakefront Brewery will be pouring five different beers. The first purchase is $5 and comes with a souvenir cup. Refills will be $4.

There will be lots to do aside from eating and drinking. Milwaukee Irish Fest will be on hand with games and giveaways and Milwaukee Irish Dance Company and the Cashel Dennehy School of Irish Dance will perform. The Hearthfire Duo will provide Irish music.

Street Eats Food Vendors include: Chillwaukee, Drift, GypsySoul, Ian’s Pizza, Jamaican Kitchen, Jericho’s BBQ, Marco Pollo, Palermo’s Pizza, Pedro’s South American Food, Pig Tailz, Press Belgian Liege Waffles, Punjabi Accent, Rich’s House of Cakes, Shawarma House, Taqueria La Guacamaya, Tasty Café, That Salsa Lady, The Fatty Patty, Tudo Sabor Brasil and YellowBellies.

Street Eats runs 4-8 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at Catalano Square in the Historic Third Ward.