Joey's Yardarm Continues the Tradition

Photo credit: Joey's Yardam Fish fry at The Yardarm

Last year, after 37 years, Racine fish-centric favorite The Yardarm was sold to Joey and Anna LeGath who also own several other food and tavern business in the Racine area. Now known as Joey’s Yardarm (920 Erie St.), the eatery’s menu has changed slightly.

On a recent Friday, we took our maiden voyage to the updated restaurant. The bar area has been changed a bit, the oversized aquarium was gone, and it looked like music may no longer be featured. But they still boasted a dozen or so craft beers on tap, and the dinner menu listed plenty of fish entrées.

The blue gill with panko breading was a healthy portion of lightly encrusted mild filets. Served with a side of horseradish, the meal brought back memories of fishing for these tasty panfish as a kid in small lakes up north. A side of sand dollars (Yardarm’s trademark fried potato slices dusted with parmesan), coleslaw and rye bread (included with all fish frys) rounded out the meal. We also sampled the fried perch dinner. The ubiquitous entrée was prepared to flaky perfection, proving that simple equals good. The side of sweet potato fries was a savory change of pace. A slice of Key lime pie for desert capped the evening. With ample dining available in the bar, as well as two side rooms, the nautical-themed restaurant is well worth the drive to Racine.

This article is part of our 2020 Fish Fry Guide. For more articles in the series, click here.