Manhattan Cafe at Time Square Mall

× Expand Photo credit: Manhattan Mocha Cafe

It is fitting that Manhattan Mocha Cafe (7600 W. Capitol Drive) is located in the Time Square Mall.

The coffeehouse café with the metropolitan name exhibits an appropriate sense of sophistication with a décor at once sleekly metallic and Midwestern homey. Its food and beverage offerings mirror the same mix of approaches.

My garlic parmesan beef sandwich consisted of a large brat bun (or small hoagie?) piled with strips of meat doused in cheese and herbs and topped with lettuce and slivers of red onion. The black forest ham sandwich was stacked high and served with made-on-premises macaroni and cheese sprinkled with black pepper.

The steaming cup in Manhattan Mocha's franchise-ready logo rightly indicates the availability of hot coffee and espresso drinks; it was, however, a cold, caramel-rich Milwaukee mocha (the Manhattan iteration comes with chocolate) that capped my dinner with a liquid dessert worth a return trip.

A breakfast menu, featuring healthy offerings such as turkey bacon, grilled chicken and eggs, is also offered all day.