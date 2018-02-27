Mulligans for Friday (and Wednesday) Fish Fry

With ample parking outside and ample elbowroom within, Mulligans Irish Pub (8933 S. 27th St., Franklin) flies the Irish colors proudly. It’s a sports bar with TVs on mute serving Guinness, Harp, Magners and Smithwick’s along with its Irish-accented pub food and entrées.

They feature a half dozen fish fry choices plus a combo platter year round on Friday but during Lent, the fryers are also working on Wednesday.

Some of the catches served up at Mulligans are less common, such as bluegill ($14.95) or beer-battered Canadian walleye ($14.95). The coating is thin and crispy and the thick, creamy tartar sauce is housemade (as is the coleslaw).

For potatoes, you can chose between potato pancakes, beer-battered fries or colcannon mashed potatoes, chunky complete with skins.

The portions are generous.