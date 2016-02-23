Quality Food, Casual Vibe at Cudahy Burger Joint

Cudahy continues to reinvent itself with new bars and restaurants, and among the new lineup is Cudahy Burger Joint (4905 S. Packard Ave.).

In the remodeled, contemporary space, one can savor burgers made from hormone-free ground chuck (platters range from $6.95-8.95) with fun names like Blues Man, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, an onion ring and whiskey barbecue sauce; or Macho Nacho, featuring beer cheese sauce, tortilla strips, jalapeños, lettuce, onion and chipotle mayonnaise.

Burgers are served with a generous portion of lightly seasoned fries. For $1 extra, vegetarians can substitute a house-made black bean patty, and all burgers can be made on a gluten-free bun. Chicago-style hot dogs, fish and chicken sandwiches, tater tots, poutine, cheese curds, malts and shakes round out the broad menu.