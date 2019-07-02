Reubens and Quirky Soul at Mae Velma's Corned Beef

× Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey Mae Velma's Corned Beef

Humility becomes Mae Velma's Corned Beef (4115 N. 76th St.). Its signage and website claim that the takeout-only establishment has “arguably the best corned beef in the city,” which leaves room for argument. But none may be necessary.

Photo credit: Evan Casey Exterior of Mae Velma's Corned Beef

A recent walk-up visit (they have a drive-through window as well) delivered a Reuben sandwich brimming with thick, lean, moist corned beef with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese between toasted slices of light rye bread. The magic Mae Velma works with a Reuben may also be had in eggroll form, and plain corned beef sandwiches are likewise on offer.

Beyond Mae Velma’s specialty, the menu offers a quirky take on soul food. Baked potato soup and chili share pages with perch, catfish and shrimp dinners; Italian beef and Italian sausage comes on white buns. A chicken and waffle special includes three jumbo wings alongside the grilled batter cake that has outgrown its breakfast-only status.