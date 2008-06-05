Short Orders (George Watts & Son)

Whether you trace its roots to the opulent courts of the Sun King or the corseted interiors of Victorian England, there’s no doubt tea-drinking ought to be rated among mankind’s most pleasant pursuits. The tearoom that sits above George Watts & Son’s china and crystal shop, with its unhurried atmosphere, mellow lighting and air of crisp simplicity, is a well-appointed venue in which to savor afternoon tea. Begin by making your choice from their respectable tea listmy current favorite is the festive and aromatic spice teaand enjoy a selection of generously portioned finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, subtly flavored scones, wedges of rich chocolate truffle torte and light and airy sunshine cake. Be warned, though: It’s a surprisingly filling affair. For a lighter accompaniment to your tea, simply opt for toasted English muffins (don’t forget to ask a side of jam) or ginger toastthick wedges of toasted bread slathered in a sweet, beer selection is excellent and mixed drinks are also available.

Photo by Kate Engbring