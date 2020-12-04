Sweet Cravings and Frozen Yogurt

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt & Treats (in The Corners at Brookfield, 20109 Lord St., Brookfield; 262-505-6615) offers cool delectations flavorful enough to sate any sweet craving. The chain's location closest to Milwaukee provides plush chairs and a couch in colors vivid enough to make it appear like a cartoon coffeehouse. But you’re your own barista when it comes to dispensing dishes of one or more of Orange Leaf's several rotating varieties of low-fat, chilled dairy tastiness from self-serve wall mounts.

The server behind the counter will accommodate you with a gamut of toppings from candies and crumbled cookies to sprinkles and fruit. On a recent visit, I demurred from the toppings bar but added to a combination that might make an ideal breakfast duo—caffeinated coffee frozen yogurt and the brand’s eponymous dairy-free “fresh freezed” orange salted caramel and pistachio for a swirl of flavors difficult not likely to be replicated anywhere else. Patrons daring to splurge on a higher caloric intake may prefer a slice of cake, shake or smoothie instead.