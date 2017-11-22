Black Husky Brewing Comfy in New Home in Riverwest

× Expand Toni and Tim Eichinger of Black Husky Brewing

New episode is up. Listen here:

The Tap Takeover Podcast is in the Riverwest neighborhood of Milwaukee to chat with Black Husky Brewing.

Owners Toni and Tim Eichinger take the crew through the brewery's origins in Pembine, Wis., the move to their new location in the Riverwest and their plan to include all 23 sled dogs on their beer labels.

We learn how Black Husky got it's reputation for being purposely difficult, and for having "the worst tour in town," a moniker that they are very proud of.

Grab a pint of Sproose Double IPA and join us for a fun-filled episode. Cheers!

