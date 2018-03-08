A Look Behind the Curtain of a Brew Day at a Local Milwaukee Brewery

New episode is up. Listen here:

We're back at MobCraft this week. This time for brew day of our collaboration beer!

We sit down with illustrator Samantha Mack and Kayla Magnor, who is in charge of scheduling, to discuss how they work with winners of the monthly crowd-sourced beer contests to create the labels and artwork, the challenges they face, and how the process works on their end.

After that we sit down with Henry and Andrew to discuss what turned out to be a hectic day at MobCraft!

We review some of the challenges that we faced during the day and review the next steps in bringing our beer to the masses!

Don't forget to preorder your 2- or 4-pack of Solid Non Fail Imperial Stout today.

