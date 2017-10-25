New Beers Coming from Central Waters

New episode is up. Listen here:

The 3rd and final part (catch up with Part #1 and Part #2 here) of our Central Waters Brewing interview with Anello Mollica and Simon Nielsen should be titled "The Breaking News Portion!" We've got the scoop on a brand new entry into the Brewer's Reserve Series in January, an update on Cassian Sunset production ... and a possible return of Peruvian Morning?!

Plus Beer News with a developing story on a Central Waters "Black Gold" tap takeover at Kindred in Milwaukee, our Pumpkin Picks for seasonal beers, and more info on special bottle releases all around town! Cheers!

