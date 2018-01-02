Special Tasting of Goose Island 2017 Bourbon County Stout

The Tap Takeover Podcast is coming out of the gate strong in 2018 with a super-sized two-part interview with the team at Goose Island. Focusing on the Bourbon County Brand Stout series, Jim and Alex take a taste of the 2017 version and tell the listeners what’s in store for the Goose Island barrel warehouse interview!

