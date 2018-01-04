The Full Scoop on Goose Island's 2017 Bourbon County Brand Stout Series

Happy new year! New episode is up. Listen here:

The Tap Takeover Podcast hit the road again. This time visiting Chicago for a super-sized 2-part interview with Goose Island Brewing.

We sit down with R&D Brewer Quinn Fueschl, Brewhouse Brewer Pete Olsen and Cellermen Reed Schwenger, Sam Jackson and Marc Drucker for a live tasting of the entire 2017 Bourbon County lineup, and a conversation about the challenges of producing beer on a global scale.

We get into the technical aspects of the Bourbon County formulation and brewing/barreling process, the new “Gold Standard” program for controlling quality of all AB InBev brewed beers, and the secret behind a great barleywine.

Grab a pint of BCBS-Coffee variant, and join us in the barrel warehouse for another exciting episode! Cheers!

