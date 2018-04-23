TomKen's Pairs Wings and Beer for Special Dinner

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

New episode is up. Listen here:

×

The Tap Takeover Crew is at TomKen’s-Friendly Fried Chicken for a beer dinner featuring special wing sauces from Flyin’ Brian the Wing King, paired with brews from MobCraft Beer!

MobCraft brought out some of theirs flagship beers as well as some special releases for this event, including our very own Solid Non Fail Stout!

You’ll hear how Flyin’ Brian got his nickname and how he comes up with his sauce recipes.

You’ll also hear from friends of the show Maggie Skinner from Girls Pint Out and Henry and Nick from MobCraft. Lots of great beers and wings were had by all, come listen in to all of the fun! Cheers!

