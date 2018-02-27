Get Your Geek On

Are you a geek? A dweeb? A nerd? Maybe you’re in love with an anime nut or perhaps your bestie is a Trekker. Whether you’re an active part of geek culture or simply a bystander, this is the week for you! It’s Geek Week in Milwaukee (March 5-9), hosted by UW-Milwaukee. To learn more about this neat, nifty yet utterly nerdy week, visit uwm.edu/studentinvolvement/campus-traditions/geek-week/ or “like” UWM Geek Week on Facebook. Which reminds me, let’s read a letter about nerd love on the brink of going bad.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m in love with a self-described “cosplay geek.” While at first, the entire thing was sort of weird, I’ve come to appreciate this culture, made new friends and fallen head over heels with this awesome cosplay geek. My friends don’t get it, suggest I dump him and think I’m turning into a dweeb. Not sure if they’re really my friends anymore. What do you think?

—Geek Love

Dear Lover,

Let your geek flag fly...or at least, let your geek-lover flag fly! It sounds like you’re gosh-darn happy, sugar, so go be happy. Maybe this guy isn’t the Prince Charming you thought you’d be with, but he’s the honey bunny the universe sent you and the sweet potato you’ve fallen for.

Don’t give your amigos the cold shoulder but ask for their support and acceptance. Love your guy for what he is and enjoy the hell outta this special, fun and exciting time with him. In fact, check out some of the Geek Week events in my social calendar and geek out all week, darlin’!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

March 2: 2018 Women Leaders Conference at The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Be all you can be during the ninth annual conference that puts the spotlight on leadership, wellness and change. Your $395 registration allows you to choose from 15 sessions, attend keynote speeches and network. Visit uwm.edu/sce/conferences/women-leaders/ for tickets, schedules and more. The event runs 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

March 2: Pride Night with the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center (1001 N. Fourth St.): Celebrate diversity, inclusion and basketball during this change-of-pace pride night! For tickets to the 7 p.m. game, visit nba.com/bucks/tickets/pridenight. Hooray sports! Do the thing! Score the points!

March 3: Gardens & Gears Steampunk Wonderland Faire at Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Steampunk meets Alice’s Wonderland in this annual garden party. Come dressed for the theme or simply enjoy the $8 day, featuring live entertainment, vendors, craftsmen and creative artists. Food and cocktails are available for purchase. Doors open at 9 a.m.

March 3: Cosplay Dance Party at UW-Milwaukee (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Wisconsin Room): It’s time to get your geek on! The UWM Geek Culture Corp hosts this annual cosplay event with DJs, dancing, food, raffles and a costume contest. The 6-11:30 p.m. night is free and open to anyone over 18.

March 3: Trek Wars at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....a gay bar had an idea to host an intergalactic night of fun. Now, they’ve brought that idea to Brew City, and you’re invited! Whether you’re a Star Wars fan, a Trekker or an old-time Trekkie, this themed night of drink specials, dancing, drag and more promises to set your light saber aflame. Don’t miss the 10 p.m. out-of-this-world craziness.

March 3: MiMi Marks at LVL Dance (801 S. Second St.): The cast of the Transformation Showgirls welcomes home breakout girl MiMi Marks during this special show. Seen on the realty show “I Am Cait,” winner of international pageants, staple at Chicago’s famed Baton nightclub, and subject of documentaries and films, MiMi hits the stage at 10:30 p.m. The evening involves an $8 cover charge.

March 4: Battle of the Bitches: Jackie Beat vs. Sherry Vine at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Don’t miss your chance to see the dynamic duo of drag—Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine! Their live performances of song parodies make a hilarious 8 p.m. show, framed within a tongue-in-cheek competition. See why they’re taking the country by storm when you purchase your $25 ticket at brownpapertickets.com.

March 5: Queer Anime Double Feature at UWM LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.): It’s Geek Week at UWM, and this showing features back-to-back episodes of “Yuri!!! On Ice” and “The Legend of Korra.” The 2-6 p.m. event is open to all and includes snacks. Email peerout@uwm.edu with questions.

March 7: Ruthie’s Birthday Bingo Bash at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): It’s my birthday! Let’s party! You’re invited to tip back a few with me (both cocktails and burgers) with my 8 p.m. bingo bash. Play 10 rounds of bingo and you might win hundreds of dollars in prizes. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations. See you there!

