Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Living in Wisconsin, I regularly have the opportunity to attend and host various parties, fundraisers and events throughout the state. Some larger than others; some fancy and some casual; some involved and some simple...but all of them wonderful. Whether I’m calling bingo for a local charity or hosting an award benefit, I find all these opportunities special and rewarding.

That’s why I’m so excited to be involved with Glam in the Gardens at The Paine Art Center and Gardens. Located in Oshkosh, this jaw-dropping venue will be the height of excitement on September 11 when it features food, beverages, dancing, wine, a fantastic exhibit (“Walk This Way”) and so much more.

Join us! The party starts at 5 p.m., with access to the art center, the enchanting gardens and the featured exhibit. Tickets start at $250, with discounts for tables. What a lovely way to end summer. See www.thepaine.org or email Laura Rommelfanger at lrommelfanger@thepaine.org for more information and ticket reservations. Grab your dancing shoes, your appetite, a few friends and I’ll see you there. I promise it will be a night of glam in the gardens.

Can’t make it to Oshkosh on September 11? Check out the hot spots in this week’s Social Calendar. There’s sure to be something going in Cream City that’ll curl your toes, put a smile on your face and make the week just a bit more special. Get out there and experience something new ... whether you attend a fundraiser, concert or gallery or you simply hit up one of the city’s nightclubs, bars or restaurants.

I’ll be back next week with a reader letter or two and some homespun advice. Until then, remember to visit me at www.shepherdexpress.com where I update my list of happenings around the city and state. Until then, I’ll see you around town!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 1—Love, MKE Firehouse Night Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Celebrate all things Milwaukee with this magical mashup of music, food, drinks and dozens of vendors, artists and makers. The 4-9 p.m. market includes games and crafts for the kids, cocktails for the grown-ups and fun for all. Donate a canned good or two to receive a free raffle ticket for the door prizes.

September 2—Blair St. Clair at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Spend the night with this “Drag Race” beauty as she wows the crowds at This Is It. Take in a RuPaul viewing party with the star at 7 p.m., followed by a $20 meet and greet at 8:30 p.m. Stick around for the bar’s popular show at 10:30 p.m. where Blair will strut her sexy stuff on the runway.

September 4—Music at the Zoo: Dancing Queen at the Racine Zoo (2131 N. Main St., Racine): Welcome to this exciting new concert series that kicks off with Dancing Queen—one of the top ABBA tribute bands in the country. Grab a beverage and a bite before the 7 p.m. concert, and then get ready to dance (and sing) the night away! Seating is limited, so be sure to nab your $30 tickets at www.racinezoo.org.

September 4-5—Fiesta Selena at The Farmhouse Paint Bar (4511 S. Sixth St.): Love and miss Selena? It’s time to honor this legendary performer like never before! Hit up this two-day tribute featuring live music, a Selena-inspired art installation, a fashion show, kiddie crafts, food and more. The fiesta runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

September 7—Circles of Recovery 12-Step Anonymous (Virtual) Meeting: The team at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is here to help you succeed in your recovery from addiction. This online meeting runs 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is free to all looking for help with alcohol- and substance-abuse issues. Visit the calendar area of www.mkelgbt.org for logon information.

September 9—Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at BMO Harris Pavilion (200 N. Harbor Drive): Legendary rocker, LGBTQ+ icon and stellar entertainer, Joan Jett returns to Brew City with this 8 p.m. Summerfest concert. Head to the Summerfest grounds and get ready rock by purchasing your $38 ticket at www.ticketmaster.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.