Happy Pride!

Dear sweet baby Jesus rocking in the cradle! It’s here! Pride week is here! What does that mean for you? It means anything you want it to. It means laughing and loving and sharing and celebrating. It means seeing old friends and making new ones. It means dancing and drinking, singing and sashaying your way through the city’s many pride events.

I always say that you need to make your pride celebration work for you—whether that means hitting the fest and the parade, brunching with friends, enjoying a concert, hosting a private party, riding your cycle or running a race. It’s pride time in Milwaukee, damn it! Make it special in your own way.

Take a look at my social calendar for a list of this week’s pride events. Some you’re likely familiar with, others are new traditions to consider. Regardless of how you fly your rainbow colors this week, make a pride celebration that creates memories, lifts your spirits and warms your heart.

I’ll be back next week with a question from someone dealing with a shady co-worker, but until then know that from the top of my redhead to the bottom of my rummage-sale heels, I wish you the best pride week ever!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

June 5: Pride Business Showcase at Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St., Madison): Join the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce for this 5:30 to 8 p.m. event spotlighting what chamber members have to offer. Free and open to the public, the showcase helps you meet local businesses that share your values. To learn more, shoot a message to info@wislgbtchamber.com.

June 6: Marriage Equality Celebration at First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee (1342 N. Astor St.): Ring in the three-year anniversary of marriage equality in Wisconsin during this 6:30 p.m. party. Wear your wedding-day finest as we celebrate the enormous occasion for the LGBTQ community.

June 6: Audra McDonald at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): The Broadway diva blesses Brew Town with her incredible voice during a 7:30 p.m. concert. Accompanied by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Tony Award winner presents a night of American songs—from standards to Hollywood’s best. Swing by mso.org for tickets that range from $22 to $126.

June 7: Big Gay 5K Run/Walk at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Take the first step to a great pride weekend when you kick it off with this seventh annual run. Sponsored by the Milwaukee Gay Sports Network, step off is at 6:30 p.m. with registration opening at 5 p.m. Learn more and register early at milwaukeegaysports.com.

June 7-10: Milwaukee PrideFest 2018 at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): It’s here! The largest pride celebration in the state is upon us again, offering an extra day to celebrate! That’s right, kids! The gates open on Thursday this year (at 6 p.m.), so you can soak in the joy, laughter and love a bit longer. Visit pridefest.com for performance schedules (the B-52s...hooray!), maps, marketplace vendors, tickets and more. I’ll see you there!

June 9: Ride with Pride Starting at Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.): Make your pride celebration even more memorable with this motorcycle ride! Meet at 10 a.m. before the rubber hits the road at 11. Stops include the Estabrook Park Biergarten before riders hit the Pridefest grounds. Best of all, participation includes a ticket to PrideFest! All types of motorcycles are welcomed.

June 9: The Tea Dance White Party at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): The gang at this Cream City hotel are celebrating LGBTQ pride with a 2 p.m. tea dance. Wear your weekend whites and dance the afternoon away with a DJ and drink specials in the hotel’s newly renovated The Yard party space. Entry is free to this new event.

June 10: Pre-Pride-Parade Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Get your brunch on before you hit the parade (just a few blocks away) at this Sunday morning hot spot. The all-you-can-eat buffet opens, and the bottomless mimosas start flowing at 11 a.m. The Mary’s Divas hit the stage at noon with a special show featuring the Hamburger Mary’s show hostesses! Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

June 10: Milwaukee Pride Parade at South Second Street: This creative, colorful and sometimes kooky parade is a city tradition that’s simply not to be missed. Come see why this parade gets bigger and better year after year (and give me a wave while you’re there!). Free and open to all, the parade steps off at 2 p.m. from 1579 S. Second St.

June 10: The Fat Dix Block Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): After the Pride Parade, the party continues on National Avenue between First and Second streets. Shop local vendors and sip an assortment of adult drinks from various sidewalk bars. You’ll also find DJs, dancing and drag shows! The street fest runs noon to 10 p.m. See you there!

