Politics. Ugh. If you’re anything like me, you’re sitting in your trailer home, painting your toenails and watching CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, CSPAN or anything you can that actually might help you figure out what in the heck is going on in Washington, D.C., right now. I hate to admit it, but I’m addicted! I can’t stop watching.

It’s hard to believe that the majority of my life has been spent without giving a single thought as to what the president of the United States might be doing at any one time during the day. In the past, I’d tune in to see a presidential state of the union address, check out what the first lady might be wearing or simply clue myself into political promises made during elections, but I was far from a news junkie. That’s no longer the truth.

The absurdity of what’s going on in today’s political arena has me completely entranced, and I’m guessing I’m not alone. That said, why not turn off the news for a while and head out for some human interaction? Take a look at my social calendar below for some fun this week—but first, let’s read a brief message from a reader dealing with a political partnership he just can’t shake.

Dear Ruthie,

What do you do if you’re a lonely gay man who finally meets the man of his dreams—only to discover that his would-be “Mr. Right” is a supporter of Donald Trump?

(Signed) Non-MAGA Mike

Dear Non-MAGA Mike,

Run. Run fast. Run now. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid! Run! Don’t become hypnotized by the orange-yellow fellow. Don’t let Trump claim victory over your sweet keister! Get out while the getting is good—unless, of course, you feel your love for Mr. Right is strong enough to get beyond his political affiliation. In that case, go for it and enjoy what will surely lead to brainwashing and immense misery.

But, all kidding aside, there are plenty of couples who thrive living in homes of opposing political viewpoints. Set some ground rules for communication and be respectful of his political beliefs—as hard as they may be to swallow.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 4—Testing at TITS (418 E. Wells St.): Know your status! The team at Community Promise Productions offers a 6-9 p.m. night of HIV testing at This Is It, everyone’s favorite Cathedral Square hot spot. Enjoy a few cocktail while you’re there, too!

March 5—Theology on Tap at Mary’s Arcade Bar (734 S. Fifth St.): The Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church hosts this monthly discussion of Christianity and the LGBTQ community. Enjoy a free beverage and some light appetizers during the 6:30 p.m. evening. This month’s topic is “Trusting Christianity: Healing the Hurt.” Consider the presentation and take part in the lively discussion that follows.

March 6—Karaoke at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): If you haven’t experienced karaoke at Harbor Room, you don’t know what you’re missing! The craziness starts at 8:30 p.m. and carries on well into the night. Who knows? Maybe I’ll see ya there!

March 6—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Happy birthday to... me! I’m celebrating my birthday by appearing with my gal pal, B.J. Daniels, in her drag shows at Mary’s. Join B.J., songstress Dora Diamond and me for one (or both!) of two shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Call the burger palace at 414-488-2555 for your reservation. See you there!

March 7—Dance Party at Public Table (5835 W. National Ave.): A simple $5 door charge gets you onto the dance floor at the restaurant that has the city talking. See what the fuss is about as you shake it down during the 9:30 p.m. party; proceeds benefit Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force.

March 8—Kiss Me If You’re Irish Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The Castaways Levi-leather social group hosts yet another Sunday Fun Day that’s sure to get your temperature rising (and maybe a few other things!). Wear green, and you’ll receive five free raffle tickets. The 3 p.m. afternoon also includes a soda bust, prizes and more.

March 10—MKE-PAH Pup, Pet, Ally and Handler Social at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): If you enjoy the pup-handler experience, be sure to strut over to this 7 p.m. social of likeminded folks. Wear your gear, make new friends, mosh and learn about the lifestyle while you taking advantage of drink specials until 9 p.m.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com.