× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

One of the great things about living in Milwaukee is that we’re only a hop, skip and a jump to dozens of other fantastic cities and towns, each offering opportunities for fun. Whether you’re drawn to the big-city vibes of Chicago, the camaraderie of Madison or the quant feel of Monona, there are events and happenings perfect for you!

Think outside the Cream City brick this week and hit the road for a good time. I’ll be back next week with some advice for the local lovelorn, but until then, see my social calendar and discover the opportunities waiting for you in and out of Milwaukee.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 24—OPEN’s Annual (Virtual) Lunch: Join the team at OPEN (Out Professional Engagement Network) for this online event open to all. Learn how to break barriers within the LGBTQ+ community as well as within yourself during the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. presentation. Visit www.openmadison.org to learn about the program and place your $75 registration fee.

June 25—Art Walk at Downtown Menomonee Falls (Intersection of Main and Appleton): Check out this 1-8 p.m. art festival that’s sure to cap off your month in style. Walking mural tours, musicians, activities and more make for a change-of-pace Friday that’s promises to kick off your weekend in style.

June 26—Northwoods Pride Virtual Celebration: Join the LGBTQ+ community up north for this online Pridefest. The 7 p.m. virtual party includes drag performances, webinars, DJs and more. Best of all, donations go toward the LGBTQ student scholarship at Nicolet College. Swing by www.northwoodspride.com for registration information, links and the like. It’s time to party Northwoods style!

June 26—Halloween 2020 Replay at Up-Down Milwaukee (615 E. Brady St.): We missed Halloween in 2020 due to the pandemic, so let’s make up for it now! It may be summer, but you’re in for a spook-tac-ular time during this 8 p.m. fright fest. Don’t miss the costume contest, dancing, photo booth and more.

June 26 & June 27—Pride in the Park Chicago at Grant Park-Butler Field (350 E. Monroe St., Chicago): When is the last time you’ve partied in the Windy City? Take in two days of action, including DJs, dancing, food and drinks during this outdoor bash. Are there headliners? You betcha! Enjoy Chaka Khan, Betty Who, Alyssa Edwards and dozens of others you won’t want to miss. See www.prideintheparkchicago.com for a complete lineup.

June 27—Pride Ride at McPike Park (202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison): Toss your bike in the back and drive to Mad City for a ride for Pride! Join the LGBTQ+ community and allies for a 1-hour bike ride that starts at 9 a.m.

June 27—Black Is Beautiful Bike Ride at Kilbourn Reservoir Park (801 E. Meinecke Ave.): Celebrate black beauty with this organized bike ride. Back by popular demand, the group meets at 1 p.m., and hits the road at 2 p.m. See the “Black Is Beautiful III” events page on Facebook to learn more.

June 27—Raise the Vibe Holistic Pride & Flair at Holiday Inn Stevens Point Convention Center (1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point): Billed as a “unique metaphysical fair and drag experience,” this 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. fest offers a chance to celebrate Pride like never before. Your $5 door charge gets you access to psychics, spiritual healers, tarot readers, distance reiki masters, mediums and others...all endorsed by the LGBTQ+ community.

June 27—“Broadway Hits Cabaret” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): You have two opportunities to enjoy this salute to the Great White Way with 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. performances. Five of the city’s favorite performers belt out your favorite “eleven o’ clock” showstoppers for a toe-tapping afternoon. Stop by www.sunsetplayhouse.com for your $15 tickets.

June 29—Pride Storytime with Drag Queen Cass Marie at Monona Dream Park (5301 Healy Lane., Monona): Grab the kiddies and take a trip to Monona for a Pride celebration that keeps the focus on family. In addition to Cass’ Storytime, you’ll enjoy games, crafts, miniature horses, dancing, chalk art and more. The fun starts at 6 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.