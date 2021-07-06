Hung Up or Hang Up?

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

What do I do with a boyfriend who spends more time on his phone than with me? He’s more interested in checking his social media and playing games than spending time quality time together, and it’s pissing me off. He may as well date Alexa!

Feeling Fed Up,

Thomas

Dear Tommy Boy,

Have you let him know how you feel? If not start there, honey. Let him know that the attention he gives his phone is leaving you feeling insecure and not quite sure he’s interested in investing time with you. What does this mean for your future together? Ask him.

Next, establish at one least one date night per week where phones are turned off, put away and forgotten about. Agree to a timeframe in which phones can be turned on once again so there’s no confusion between the two of you.

If this doesn’t do the trick, you might need to ask yourself whether his phone is becoming a third wheel in your affair. After some soul-searching and serious conversations, you’ll have to decide if his phone usage a deal breaker for you or not.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 7—“Camp Wannakiki” Viewing Party at Hunty’s Social Lounge (734 S. Fifth St.): Join the team at this casually classy lounge for the latest episode of “Camp Wannakiki,” the reality drag competition that takes queens into the great outdoors. Enjoy the bar’s specialty Old Fashioneds, check out the beer garden and more. The viewing starts at 8 p.m.

July 8—“Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars” Viewing with Mariah Paris Balenciaga at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.}: RuPaul's Season 3 drag darling Mariah Paris Balenciaga hosts this 7 p.m. viewing party. The party is free, but for $20 you can enjoy an 8:30 p.m. meet-and-greet with Mariah, so be sure to hit up this Cathedral Square hot spot.

July 10—Sister Water Beer Garden at St. Joseph Center (29th St. at Orchard St.): The School Sisters of St. Francis are tossing back a few cold ones, and you’re invited! Support earth-friendly ministries with this drive-thru beer garden offering craft beer, root beer and a whole lotta fun. Enjoy live music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. as you pick up your box of beers, pint glasses, baked pretzels and more. See www.sssf.org for additional information.

July 10—The East Side Art Market at East Side Art Lot (1915 E. North Ave.): Take in this eastside tradition where local vendors and live music kickoff the weekend in style. Open from noon to 4 p.m., the art market is open every 2nd and 4th Wednesday through September.

July 11—Sunday Funday at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Liven up your Sunday with a stop at Milwaukee’s largest LGBT club. Join Mercedes Benzova and Loretta Love Lee for an afternoon of fun. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a drag show at 4 p.m. Take in the fun (without a door charge) every second, fourth and fifth Sunday of the month.

July 12 Opening Day—Lavender Festival at Downtown Menomonee Falls (N88W16712 Appleton Ave.): Savor the scent, flavor, color and decorating influence of lavender with this unique, annual festival. Shop participating stores, check out the vendor booths, enjoy the food and so much more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fest runs through July 17.

July 13—Pride Drag-Queen Storytime at Winnequah Park (1012 Nichols Road, Monona): Pack up the kids and make a road trip to Monona for an outdoor story time of epic proportions. Cass Marie hosts the 6 p.m. family-friendly fun that includes activities, crafts, dancing, games, food and miniature horses. (Yes! Miniature horses!)

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook at Dear Ruthie and Instagram at Ruthie Keester. Don’t miss Season 3 of her reality show “Camp Wannakiki” on YouTube.