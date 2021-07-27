I (Used To) Love the Nightlife

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Summer might be winding down, but there’s still plenty of craziness to be had in Cream City. From country-western nights to doggie happy hours, this city is buzzing with activities. See my social calendar below for some entertaining ideas to add some fun to your schedule. Speaking of fun, let’s share an email from a reader wondering why the nightlife doesn’t hold the same interest for him anymore.

Dear Ruthie,

I used to hit the bars and clubs a few times a week. Since Covid, however, they don’t seem to be as fun. I’m not sure if I’m in a weird funk, depressed or what’s up with me, but I’d rather hang at home with friends or go out to eat than drink, dance and party until bar close. I’m 27 so I’m wondering if I’m outgrowing the bar scene or what?

What Do You Think?

Bar Bitch Brian

Dear Bitch,

What’s wrong sugar-booger? Cha-cha heels don’t fit anymore? It’s ok, darlin’! Don’t fret! Your lack of interest in the bar scene could stem from any number of things. You might be outgrowing that particular nightlife, the music might not be to your liking anymore or you’re simply finding more enjoyment in other things...liking hanging with friends at home.

After COVID, a lot of people have discovered new things they enjoy doing. Folks are realizing that some of the things they loved don’t quite take the priority they once did, and that could very well be what’s going on with you. That’s alright, honey. Change it good!

What’s not good is feeling depressed or lonely or isolating yourself from friends and family. If you find yourself facing these sorts of emotional issues, contact your doctor or see a therapist for some guidance. Ok, sweetie? Ok!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 29—LaCage Goes Country at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): That’s right! Milwaukee’s hottest dance club amps it up with country music and a 10 p.m. ropin’ and ridin’ show sure to kick up your boots. Grab your cowboy hat and tight jeans and get ready for a boot-scootin’ good time.

July 30—Dining with the Divas at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): It’s time to eat, drink and be “Mary” at Hamburger Mary’s. I host two shows of drag-a-licious delight (7 and 9 p.m.) that’ll put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. Reserve your table a bit early for appetizers, dinner and/or drinks by stopping at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

July 30—Summer Old Fashioneds & Chocolate Online Tasting: The gang at Indulgence Chocolatiers are hosting another one of their popular virtual pairings with this nod to a Milwaukee classic. The Old Fashioned meets chocolate truffles in this tasty turnabout. Call 414-223-0123 to reserve your $60 pairing kit for two (and pickup it up on July 29). Then log onto the Facebook chat at 8 p.m. for a great night in the comfort of your own home.

July 30—“Mania” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Local favorites Malaiya Marvel and Melee McQueen host this 10:30 p.m. drag show featuring special guest Pangina Heals, host of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Thailand.” Described as a “Milwaukee’s nerdiest drag show,” this change-of-pace night includes a costume contest at intermission. The theme is Sailor Moon, so wear your anime best and come ready to party.

July 31—Jacob Bjorge at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Catch Jacob Bjorge before he heads to the Windy City to headline Market Street Days. Jacob takes over the DJ booth at 10 p.m., where he’ll spin all night long as well as offer up live vocals. Dancing, friendly bartenders and drink specials round out the night.

August 4—Yappy Hour at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Treat your pup to a good time at one of the city’s hottest beer gardens. Hit up the Iron Horse’s dog-friendly patio from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and enjoy drink specials as well as the hotel’s scrumptious menu. Best of all, HAWS’ Mobile Adoption Team will swing by with furry friends looking for forever homes. Bring your four-legged friend and (maybe) bring home a second during this fun-filled evening.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.