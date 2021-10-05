It’s My Party...Sorta

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year...well, for some of us. If you’re like me, you’re all about autumn, hiding Covid weight with bulky sweaters and the excitement of Halloween.

When it comes to fall fun, Milwaukee never disappoints so check out my social calendar below for change-of-pace autumnal events. Come on back every week for an updated calendar, helping you get the most out of the month. For now, however, let’s read an email from a reader feeling left out of the party.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m getting pissed at my friends for not inviting me to things. I’m constantly being told about nights out that I missed, theater I wasn’t included in on, trips to restaurants and other things. These are my guys and I feel like they only invite me out half the time. I admit that I’m busy working a full- and part-time job and that I can’t make a lot of social stuff, but I still want to be included. Maybe we’re not as close as I thought we were. I’m feeling sort of lost and sad, and I don’t know what to do.

Feeling lonely,

F.R.

Dear F’er,

I’m so sorry, darlin’. Come put your head on Ruthie’s shoulder and let it all out.

I’m sure you’re a wonderful person, full of fun and friendship. I also think your friends love you and do, indeed, want to spend time with you. I’m also guessing you turned down quite a few invites due to work so maybe those invites are less frequent...but you still want to be invited, and that’s OK.

Have a heart to heart with your friends and explain your feelings. Let them know that you’re concerned about your friendships and that you just want to make sure everything is cool between you all. Explain how you feel and let them know that it would mean a lot to be included regularly. Then, it’s on you, honey, to try to make a few more of the invites so everyone knows that you value their friendship.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct 8—Big Night Out Gala at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): Celebrate National Coming Out Day like a star when the team at the LGBT Community Center hosts this memorable gala. I’m thrilled to be returning as emcee during the dazzling night of cocktails, dinner, elbow rubbing, awards and more.

October 8 & 9—Pridetober Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): This year, the rainbow-filled glory known as Pridefest made the switch from June to October, filling the Summerfest grounds with two days of fun. See www.pridefest.com for schedules, hours of operation and so much more. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait!

October 10—Leather Up 4 October Pride at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Haven’t been to Hunty’s yet? This popular beer/soda bust is a great reason to check it out! Join the Castaways MC leather club for raffles, laughs and some day drinking. A donation of $10 gets you all the beer you can handle during the 3 to 7 p.m. bash.

October 10—Mr. & Miss Gay Madison Pageant at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): An evening of glamor, entertainment and delight await during this competition, honoring local girl gone big time Jaida Essence Hall, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The pageant starts at 9 p.m. with doors opening an hour earlier. Tables for four are on sale at $20 each (in addition to the bar’s $5 door charge). Email gaymadisonpageantry@gmail.com to reserve your table. Proof of vaccination required to enter.

October 13—Opening Night Hamilton at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Considered one of the greatest musicals of this generation, Hamilton returns to Cream City. Through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway styles, the impressive production tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. A diverse cast, incredible staging and striking costumes round out the production which runs through Oct. 24. Purchase tickets ($49 to $456) by stopping at www.marcuscenter.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.