Dear Ruthie,

What’s up with kids these days? They’re dicks. Everyone agrees that millennials are just awful, self-centered, righteous pricks. What can we do to live and work with them?

Sincerely,

Fed-Up Fredrick

Dear Old Man,

You better sit down, sweetness, because I have some news for you. Ready? Set? You’re officially old. Sorry to have to be the one to break it to you.

Pretty much every generation believes the one (or two) after it are nutty, crazy kids with no respect for their elders. Millennials are just the current victim du jour of this reaction to youngins.

Whether it’s “turn down that music” or “those jeans are too tight” or “cool it with the hairspray” or “kids just aren’t as respectful as we were,” there has always been a lack of understanding from one generation to the next... and I don’t predict that ending any time soon.

Social media, the way we communicate and an overabundance of information has likely amplified generalizations about millennials, so let’s give them a break, shall we? After all, I’m willing to bet your parents and grandparents had quite a few misgivings about your generation as well. Now, turn down that goddamn rock ’n‘ roll, get some sleep and give these kids a break, would ya?

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 12—NEWaukee Night Market at West Wisconsin Avenue (between Plankinton and Vel R. Phillips Ave.): It’s back! The city’s coolest after-dark street fest opens the season with local vendors, artists and performers. Don’t miss the food trucks, family games and s’mores. Yes... I said s’mores! Relish this Cream City specialty from 5-10 p.m., and feel free to drop by newaukee.com for additional info.

June 12—‘New Kids on the Block: The MixTape Tour’ at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Rock out when your favorite performers from the ’80s and ’90s stride into Brew Town for a 7:30 p.m. concert. Enjoy NKOTB along with special guests Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty by Nature. Tickets start at $29 and are available through ticketmaster.com.

June 13—LGBT+ Adults Game Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Join this adults-only sober space for mixing, mingling and mastering board games. Bring a game or partake in one of the center’s favorites during the 5-7:30 p.m. get-together. This casual night occurs the second Thursday of every month.

June 13—Latinx and LGBTQ+ Support Group at Aurora Walker’s Point Clinic (130 W. Bruce St. Ste 200): Struggling with your sexual and/or ethnic identity? There’s no need to feel alone. Join this 5:30-7 p.m. support group. Hosted by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this new group seeks to offer healing, friendship and support. Call 414-271-2656 with questions.

June 13—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber’s Pride Business Showcase at U.S. Bank (1 S. Pinckney St., Madison): Why not celebrate pride month by networking with business owners that support the state’s LGBTQ community? Hosted by the LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Out Professional Engagement Network and U.S. Bank, it’s one mixer you don’t want to miss. The 5:30-7:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public, so hit the road and head to Madison for the eye-opening showcase.

June 13—Drag Roulette at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Considered one of the best drag cabarets in town, Hamburger Mary’s steps things up with this all-new 7:30 p.m. show. Favorite local queens are put through the ringer when the audience gets involved, deciding what numbers they’ll do and mixing things up so much that the poor girls don’t know which end is up! See who comes out on top during the nutty show. (There is a $10 minimum purchase, so grab an appetizer, drinks and/or dinner with the show.)

June 14—Broadway Blockbuster Singalong at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): “Sing out, Louise!” Whether you love a good sing-along, consider yourself a showtune queen or simply like a good old-fashioned cabaret, settle in for a great time with this offering from Sunset Playhouse. Singer Carolyn Wehner hosts the $24 night that starts at 8 p.m. Stop over at sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets.

June 15—Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Enjoy two-for-one drink specials, a DJ, dancing and lots of friendly faces when you stop by this roving party. The 7 p.m. monthly event promises to be one you add to your social calendar regularly. Come on down and check it out!

June 15-16—‘On With the Show’ by Women’s Voices Milwaukee at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): One of Milwaukee’s longest-running female choral group pays homage to America’s all-time favorite movie soundtracks and Broadway hits with this concert. Featuring music from A Star is Born, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Mama Mia, The Wizard of Oz and other classics, it’s sure to strike a chord with everyone. Take in the 7:30 p.m. concert on the 15th or enjoy the 2 p.m. performance on the 16th. Nab your $18 tickets at nextact.org.

June 19—LGBT Coffee Connection at Summit Credit Union (2159 Miller Park Way): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is serving up piping hot Joe (no... no... no... that’s not a neighbor from my trailer park!) once again. Grab a free cup from 8-9 a.m. and make a few new friends and/or business contacts.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Season one of her reality drag competition, “Camp Wannakiki” is currently available on YouTube.