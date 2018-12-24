Make 2019 the Year of Loving You

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a 38-year-old man, and I’m in the closet. I’m confused about being gay and lonely. Is it too late for me to find comfort in my own skin? Is it too late for me to find love? Is it just too late for me altogether?

Sad & Depressed,

Mr. Lonely

Dear Friend,

It’s never too late to love yourself! Consider going to see a professional therapist to help you better understand and address whatever internal struggles you’re dealing with. Also, please be sure to utilize the many LGBTQ services the community offers. The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center offers two wonderful, free support groups you might be interested in: The Men’s Coming Out Group meets twice per month to discuss issues and address concerns men face in the coming out process. Similarly, the Thoughtful Gay Men Meetup is a monthly group of men of all ages who discuss issues concerning the gay male experience.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St., second floor; 414-271-2656; mkelgbt.org) is there to help, so take advantage of the programs they offer. Not only will you start to feel part of a community and more comfortable in your own skin, but you’ll make new friends and shake those feelings of loneliness. Once you take a few steps to improve your life, your emotional health and your overall well-being, you’ll begin to see how exciting and wonderful life can be as an openly gay man.

Take 2019 by the horns! Make it your resolution to make friends, create a support system and learn to love yourself. The rest will fall into place.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Dec. 28—Lesbian Pop-Up Bar: Madison Edition at One Barrel Brewing Company (2001 Atwood Ave., Madison): Head to Mad City for this installment of the popular parties. Brave the cold, grab a friend and head to the state capital for this 7 p.m. night of friendly fun.

Dec. 29—Madonna vs. Lady Gaga Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It’s diva-licious stand-off as the music of two iconic performers fills the dance floor from 9 p.m. to bar close. Hosted by DJ Frank Straka, this dance-off promises to be one for the books.

Dec. 29—Drag Matinee Presents Tammie Brown at Berlin Nightclub (954 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago): Head south to this tight nightclub for a great time. Friendly bartenders mix up frosty beverages, and Trannika Rex hosts a drag show featuring RuPaul icon Tammie Brown. Cute and kooky Tammie hits the stage at 10:30 p.m., with plenty of drinks and dancing afterward. If you haven’t been to Berlin Nightclub in a bit, this is a great reason to return.

Dec. 30—Pulling Back the Curtain: An Audition Workshop at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.): Thinking of attending the Milwaukee Generals audition day (in January)? Take this workshop and make all of your tryouts the best they can be. Presented by Mark Bucher of Boulevard Theatre, participants should prepare two monologues and come ready for constructive feedback. Free and open to public, seating is available for people to simply watch the auditions and learn from the feedback provided as well. To learn more and register, contact Mark Bucher at marksaysthankyouforwaiting@gmail.com.

Dec. 31—New Year’s Eve with the Divas of Mary’s at Hamburger Mary’s (708 S. Fifth St.): Kick off your New Year celebration with this 6 p.m. dinner and show. Your $25 ticket includes a choice of prime rib, salmon, stuffed Cornish game hen or vegetarian ratatouille, as well as the 8 p.m. drag spectacular and 9 p.m. champagne toast. Tickets are available through brownpapertickets.com.

Dec. 31—New Year’s Eve Shuffle at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): You’ll enjoy a new drink special every 30 minutes starting at 8 p.m. and running until 6 a.m. New Year’s Day (yes, you read that correctly). Enjoy complimentary champagne and party favors at midnight when the DJ arrives to kick things into an even higher gear.

Jan. 1—New Year’s Day Drag Brunch at Garage (1709 N. Arlington Place): Kick off 2019 with eggs and drags at one of your favorite Brady Street hot spots. Your $20 ticket gets you brunch, mimosa service, a swag bag and the show. Choose either the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. show when purchasing your tickets at eventbrite.com.

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and on Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her hilarious reality show on YouTube: “Camp Wannakiki!”