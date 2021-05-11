Mix and Mingle Your Way to Love

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I came across your article and thought, “Why not?” So, my question is if you know where a lonely lesbian such as myself might go in Milwaukee to meet someone? I'm 50 years young but afraid I'm out of the loop (to my surprise), and I would appreciate any info you can share with me.

Thank you for your time,

Deborah

Dear Deborah,

You’re never too old to find yourself a special lady to spend some time with! Be sure to check out the city’s favorite ladies bar, Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.). There’s always friendly faces, fun times and festive events going on at Walker’s Pint that you’ll surely enjoy.

If the bar scene isn’t your cup of scotch, then do some volunteer work for an LGBTQ+ organization or charity. It’s a great way to meet people and make friends. Will you find the love of your life volunteering someplace? Maybe, maybe not, but you will meet people and that’s half the battle. So get out there, Deb! Mix and mingle your way to a happy social life and see if love follows.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 13—Project Q Virtual Hang Out via the MKE LGBT Community Center: If you’re between the ages of 13 and 24 this online youth program might be right for you. The virtual drop-in serves as a supportive, affirming drug- and alcohol-free spot for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and allied youth. Contact dwilliams@mkelgbt.org for the link so you can attend the 3-5 p.m. get-together.

May 13—Washington Heights Night Market (Washington Blvd. from 53rd to 54th streets): The Washington Heights Neighborhood Association offers up this sunset shopping spree. Walk the streets during the 4-8 p.m. outdoor market where you’ll find goods from local crafters and vendors.

May 15—Bloody Mary Fest at Racine Zoo (2131 N. Main St., Racine): Leave the kids at home and spend a Saturday at the lakefront with live music, animals and lots of lots of Bloodies! Your $30 ticket gets you a Blood Mary from each of 11 vendors, two beer chasers and a ballot to vote for the best Bloody. And ... yes ... you can purchase additional drinks if you like. Swing by www.racinezoo.org for tickets to the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. festival.

May 15—“Bosom Buddies” Drag Show at LaCage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): Celebrate spring with this monthly salute to Broadway. Karen Valentine and Maple Veener put a smile on your face and a spring in your step with this 5 p.m. party. Doors open at 4 p.m. … and there’s no cover charge for the Saturday happy hour you won’t forget.

May 16—AIDS Walk Wisconsin Live at Home: The largest HIV fundraising event in the state goes viral this year, asking folks to pledge a donation before hitting the streets for a 5K walk of their choosing. See www.aidswalk.net to see how you can get involved, then visit the web site on May 16 for a national broadcast featuring speakers from coast to coast, celebrity guests, special performances and more.

May 16—Milwaukee Makers Market at The Ivy (906 S. Barclay St.): More than 25 local vendors offer up their wares during this free marketplace. Shop till you drop during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebration of local makers, crafters, cooks and others.

May 16—“The Milwaukee Matinee” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Local legend Bryanna Banx$ hosts this 4 p.m. show that promises to amp up your Sunday Funday! Join Bryanna and her three guests for the late-afternoon party featuring all the drink specials This Is It is known for. The bar brings the drinks and drag, you bring the money and masks, and everyone has a great time!

May 18—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Virtual Coffee Connection: Grab a cup of coffee at home and settle in for this online networking opportunity. Hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, this monthly meet-and-greet connects likeminded business owners throughout the state. Swing by www.live.remo.co for access to the 8:30-9:30 a.m. event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.