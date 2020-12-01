Pa-Rum-Pum-Pum-Trump

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

Our family is torn when it comes to the current political climate. Among the five siblings, we have two outspoken Biden fans and three outspoken Trump followers. (Just for the record, I’m proud to say I’m on the Biden side.) My parents, by the way, are Republicans who voted for Biden. They choose to stay out of our political discussions.

Emotions and arguments escalated between the two political sides during a few summer get-togethers. We haven’t met in-person since but based on our social media back-and-forth and our strong post-election views, I fear an all-out war of words when we get together for Christmas. How can we simmer tempers and keep our cool during the holidays when we have such varying political views?

Happy Holidays,

Joe Cool

Dear Mr. Cool,

You say Trump; I say Frump. You say Biden; I say Superstar….but let’s call the whole thing off! Chill out this holiday by taking a cue from your parents, stay the heck away from political discussions at family get-togethers! Shut it with the MAGA mantras and keep Kamala outta Hannukah. It’s that simple.

Ask your siblings to keep the peace this season by agreeing not commenting on one another’s social media posts. In fact, suggest “taking a break” from visiting each other’s social media pages through New Year. This will stop flaming the fire before meeting up in person.

Next, ask the entire family to agree to a politics-free zone at family get-togethers. (Sometimes, this is best received when it comes from the host or hostess of the event.) Then, stick to it! Hold one another accountable by instantly shutting down any talk of politics. If everyone maintains these basic guidelines, it should be a holly-jolly gathering for all…particularly your poor parents.

If you can’t keep your lip zipped, stay home for COVID-sake and wait it out until next year when the political temperature is likely to have cooled down a bit.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 3—2020 LGBTQ Progress Awards: Join Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation during this virtual award show honoring those truly making a difference in our community. Hosted by yours truly, the 5 p.m. event is free to all, but donations are gladly accepted to benefit Courage, FORGE and the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. Simply click here to register. See you there!

December 4—Virtual Holiday Movie Cocktails & Chocolate Pairing: Indulgence Chocolatiers sweetens your holiday lineup with a Christmas class that pairs chocolate and cocktails...alongside favorite festive films. Call 414-223-0123 to reserve your $50 cocktail kit for two and receive the logon information for the fun-filled class.

December 5—Women of Broadway: Vanessa Williams: The Marcus Performing Arts Center livens up your month with the final installment in this incredible online series. The incomparable Vanessa Williams takes the virtual stage for a 7 p.m. concert you won’t want to miss. Get your $30 ticket to the livestream event at www.marcuscenter.org.

December 6—Opening Night “The Golden Girls Christmas Show: A Drag Parody” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. 5th St.): Thank you for being a friend, Milwaukee! Join Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia for an all-new show, written by local playwright Anthony Torti and produced by Purse String Productions. Your $41 ticket includes dinner, dessert and the show. See www.goldengirlsmke.brownpapertickets.com, and nab your table early as seating is particularly limited. (Masks and social distancing strictly enforced.) Can’t make it for opening night? The production runs through December 23.

December 8—A Christmas Carol Online Viewing from The Milwaukee Rep: Partake in a Milwaukee tradition from the comfort of your own home when you settle in to watch an epic production of “A Christmas Carol” from artistic director Mark Clements. The team at The Rep opened the video vault, and perfected and released this never-before-seen production...and they’re gifting it to theater lovers for free! Relish the splendor of this magical show up until December 24 when you register at www.milwaukeerep.com.

