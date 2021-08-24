Scanning For Scams

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m an older man who was played the fool. A military man stationed in the middle east reached out to me on Facebook. He said he liked my photo and my belief in God. He did seem overly kind at first, but, ultimately, I was warmed by his concern for me, my happiness and my future. He said he was looking for a serious, loving, long-term relationship.

Quite out of the blue, he asked me if I would buy some expensive video-game items and send them overseas to him. Something seemed fishy, and I finally came to my senses. I cut him off but am now having regrets about doing so. Think I made the right choice? How can I get over this scammer?

Thanks,

An Old Fool

Dear Friend,

You’re far from an old fool. You are a human with emotions. You trust others and assume the best from them. You have a desire to feel loved, valued and cared for. You’re both passionate and compassionate. You are a human.

You fell for a cyber lothario but ultimately trusted your gut, avoiding possible financial troubles, legal risks and heartbreak. You did the right thing. Good for you! You knew he was a scammer, and you moved on...so keep on, keeping on, honey!

In the future, be wary of social media contacts you don’t share mutual friends, contacts or groups with. Think twice about communicating with people who seemingly plucked you out of the cyber universe to befriend for no clear reason.

Many scammers say they’re in the military, work in the medical field, are hired as engineers or have degrees in art or interior design. They often say they are single parents with young children. They also tend to give the impression they’re very patriotic and/or religious.

While many romance scammers say they’re from the U.S., usually citing a specific city or town, they quickly inform their victims that they are stationed in another country, working on an oil rig in the middle of an ocean or are “stuck” in overseas without a visa or passport.

They eventually ask for money, gift cards, video gaming equipment and the like. They will come up with numerous reasons they’re not getting paid or that their pay doesn’t cover the bills. Don’t fall for it, honey, you’re being scammed.

Don’t let your desire for companionship override commonsense. Block ‘em, disconnect and focus on meeting real men face to face. You deserve a real man...not a fictional persona created by an overseas scammer. And with a little trust in your gut instincts, a little hope in your heart and a little faith in the universe, you’ll find him!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 26—Mayhem Miller at This is It (418 E. Wells St.): RuPaul favorite Mayhem Miller stops at This Is It for a good time, and you’re invited! Watch the latest episode of “Drag Race” with the star at 7 p.m., enjoy a meet-and-greet at 8:30 p.m., then watch the drag show at 10:30 p.m. Get your $20 meet-and-greet ticket at www.thisisitbar.ticketleap.com.

August 27 through August 29—Mexican Fiesta at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Relish the sounds, flavor, culture and joy of Mexico during this 3-day festival at the lakefront. Close out the month by celebrating this vibrant community with food, song, education, dance and friendship. Visit www.mexicanfiesta.org for a rundown of daily activities and entertainment.

August 29—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Eat, drink and Mary with me and the Brunchettes—Windy Breeze and Miss Birdie! Mary’s midday menu, bottomless mimosas and family-friendly drag shows (with just a touch of sass) have made this one of the busiest brunch spots in town. Be sure to make a reservation for one of the two seatings (noon and 2 p.m.) at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke. Join me and the girls at the rooftop bar after each show!

September 1—Love, MKE Firehouse Night Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Celebrate all things Milwaukee with this magical mashup of music, food, drinks, and dozens of vendors, artists and makers. The 4-9 p.m. market includes games and crafts for the kids, cocktails for the grown-ups and fun for all. Donate a canned good or two to receive a free raffle ticket for door prizes.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.